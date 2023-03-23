The leap an NFL quarterback makes between his second and third season is considered a crucial barometer of whether the team continues to build around him.

With some new weapons at his disposal, the pressure will be on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to continue to progress into the playmaker that will have the Monsters of the Midway shuffling back to the Super Bowl. The jury remains out on that.

But the jury’s in on another third-year leap: Illinois’ growing sports betting industry.

The state’s handle — the total amount wagered — soared to more than $9.3 billion last year, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board. Revenues reached nearly $800 million. These represent 39% and 37.8% jumps, respectively, from 2021 totals.

Sports betting has exploded across the country in the five years since the Supreme Court ruled that a 1992 federal law banning the activity in nearly every state besides Nevada was unconstitutional.

Several states, looking to cash in on an industry worth billions of dollars, quickly moved to legalize the activity. Illinois lawmakers did so in 2019 as part of a larger gaming expansion bill that also authorized six new brick-and-mortar casinos along with slots and table games at racetracks.

Illinois’ sports betting industry went live just in time for March Madness in 2020. But within days, most sports leagues suspended their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a damper on first-year handles.

But since the dark early days of the pandemic, revenues have continued to grow. Illinois sportsbooks brought in about $125 million in 2020, leaped to $525 million in 2021 and soared to $795 million in 2022.

That revenue is taxed at 15%, with the state receiving about $79 million in 2021 and $119 million in 2022, a 51% increase year-over-year. That revenue is mostly diverted towards capital projects.

“Tax revenues from September-December accounted for 45.3% of all 2022 tax revenues, showing just how important football is to sports wagering revenues,” according to a report from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.

Sports betting is seasonal, with football being the main driver and other events like March Madness leading to periodic spikes.

However, the general trend since legalization has been upward. Part of this can be attributed to a change in state law making it more accessible.

When the initial law passed in 2019, interests representing the state’s brick-and-mortar casinos successfully lobbied for a provision requiring gamblers to register in person at a casino, track or sports facility before being able to use the mobile betting features.

Industrywide, about 90% of all sports betting is done online or through mobile apps, so this requirement had the potential to stymie growth in Illinois.

During the pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker waived the in-person registration requirement, but it came back in 2021 when the public health emergency was winding down. Lawmakers addressed this in trailer legislation that passed later that year, and the in-person registration requirement was dropped in March 2022.

Illinois is now a top-five state in the country in sports betting. More than 262,000 bets were placed last year alone.

2023 appears promising as well, with January’s handle climbing just north of $1 billion, the fourth consecutive month it passed that threshold.

The industry could grow even more if additional legislation on the topic is approved during the spring legislative session. Bills that have been filed include legalizing exchange sports betting, which is a form of wagering in which bettors wager against one another with their own capital. There is also a lottery sports wagering pilot program that could be expanded.

“Based on the 2022 numbers and subsequent session agenda, it appears the proliferation of sports wagering in Illinois will likely continue into the foreseeable future,” the COGFA report states.

Though there are also signs of unintended consequences such as the rise in gaming addiction. Legislation has also been filed that would require sports betting apps to display a pop-up message directing people to gambling addiction help after every 10 wagers made. It awaits consideration in the Illinois Senate.

Last year, more than $286 million was wagered at Illinois sportsbooks during March Madness. The data on this year’s tournament won’t be available for several weeks, but it’s a pretty safe bet that it will be higher.

Brackets busted

It’s safe to say that everyone’s brackets in the men’s NCAA tournament were busted when 16-seed Fairleigh Dickenson vanquished 1-seed Purdue last week.

But Pritzker had a particularly rough go of it. The governor, who likes to fashion himself as the Illinois’ biggest booster, picked the state’s flagship university to win it all. The Illini, of course, lost in the first round.

Finished my brackets just in time for #MarchMadness. Who do you have winning it all this year? pic.twitter.com/P6gFe8FZfA — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 16, 2023

Pritzker also picked 2-seed Arizona to make it to the championship. They lost in a shock upset to 15-seed Princeton. The governor picked Duke, his alma mater, to make the Final Four. They lost in the second round to 4-seed Tennessee. Only Houston remains from Pritzker’s Final Four picks.

On the women’s side, Pritzker’s pick to win, 3-seed Duke, and runner-up 1-seed Indiana, are both out.

Better luck next year, governor.

House deadline

It’s deadline week for House bills to get out of the chamber. On Tuesday, 41 bills passed out of the chamber, including legislation that would ban plastic foam food containers and one that would require the other parent pay at least 50% of a pregnant person’s pregnancy costs.

Wednesday afternoon, a bill of the nuttier variety passed.

The legislation, from state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, would designate the black walnut as the official state nut of Illinois. It passed 103-3, with state Reps. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; Mike Coffey, R-Springfield; and Tim Ozinga, R-Mokena, voting “no.”

“This bill must’ve driven three people nuts,” state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, quipped from the speaker’s podium.

Or perhaps lobbyists for acorns and peanuts get in their ear.

The Illinois House votes to pass @sharonchungIL’s legislation designating the black walnut as the official state nut of Illinois. It’s her first bill.



“This is nuts,” @BenSzalinski, sitting next to me in the press box, says. #twill pic.twitter.com/4pPU0EHWCL — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) March 22, 2023

