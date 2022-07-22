Illinois sheriffs join lawsuit against Pritzker administration over inmate transfers

Five county sheriffs have joined a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Human Services over continued delays in transferring inmates deemed unfit to stand trial from county jails to the department's custody.

The sheriffs of Macon, McLean, Knox, Madison and Rock Island counties have joined the lawsuit, initially filed by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell last month, seeking a remedy to the situation, which they claim is costly and, at times, unsafe.

The lawsuit alleges that DHS is in violation of state law, which requires that those deemed unfit be transferred from a county jail to a DHS facility within 20 days.

However, the sheriffs allege that the "have experienced substantial delays in the admission of individuals into DHS custody for court-ordered psychiatric treatment, with delays extending many months," according to court documents.

This has caused these counties "to incur additional costs while holding these individuals awaiting placement in DHS."

Among the six counties, there are about 45 inmates awaiting court-ordered transfer to DHS facilities, according to the lawsuit.

Though capacity has long been a problem at state-run psychiatric facilities, it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic due to concerns over housing people in congregate settings.

As part of his COVID-19 emergency orders, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended the 20-day requirement and gave sole discretion on inmate admissions to DHS facilities to department Secretary Grace Hou.

However, a Sangamon County judge found DHS in civil contempt in late June for failing to transfer a county prisoner who was deemed unfit in April.

That prisoner was later admitted to a facility. And in July, Pritzker issued a modified executive order stating that transfers would be "prioritized" based on the inmate's danger to self or others, mental health needs, likelihood of decompensation in jail and length of time waiting for admission.

This change did not satisfy the plaintiffs, however, who say that the issue remains the lack of a timely transfer of unfit inmates.

According to the lawsuit, Sangamon County from Jan. 1 to June 30 has held accused individuals who should have been transported to DHS a combined additional 1,329 days at a cost of $71,101.

The other sheriffs "have incurred similar expenditures as a result of being forced to hold individuals many months after DHS was ordered to provide restorative psychiatric services in a secure inpatient setting at a DHS facility."

A status hearing in the case is expected early next month in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

DHS did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.