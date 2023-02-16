SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Presidents Day.
Offices and facilities that operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, and facilities that operate on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday.
All offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday.
Visit ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew driver's licenses online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, or renewing license plate stickers.
Photos: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White through the years
Circa 1955
Circa 1955
Circa 1955
July 1971
February 1973
June 1981
September 2004
April 2005
April 2006
February 2010
January 2012
January 2012
June 2013
April 2013
January 2017
August 2019
August 2021
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.