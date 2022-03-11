Illinois Secretary of State extends license, ID card expirations

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits have been extended until July 31.
The previous extension was to March 31. This new extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or commercial learner's permits.
White's office has also extended online renewals for expired driver's licenses and ID cards and will continue to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides customers a unique PIN number needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility. Customers can call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility.
Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver's license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by law to visit a facility when renewing their license.
Other online services being offered include obtaining a duplicate driver's license and ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.
White's office also is extending the expiration dates of redistricted driving permits to July 31 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021, through July 30.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
