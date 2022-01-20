Illinois Republicans set tough-on-crime agenda for 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Republicans will make a tough-on-crime agenda the focus of their 2022 campaigns, Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said Thursday.

Durkin, R-Western Springs, joined three other House Republicans — Reps. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, and Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst — at a news conference Thursday in which they criticized Democrats for their criminal justice reforms and claimed public safety as a Republican issue.

“We're going to be running on public safety," Durkin said. "What party has the back of law enforcement? What party, more importantly, has the backs of victims? It's the Republicans. The Democrats have abandoned this.”

The Republican legislators again called for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act.

8 tips to help protect against phony COVID testing scams and clinics With COVID-19 testing in high demand, medical experts and government officials are warning consumers to be extremely wary of substandard or fraudulent “pop-up” testing centers.

A massive criminal justice reform, the SAFE-T Act was passed by the General Assembly in January 2021 and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February. It requires body cameras for police officers, more phone calls for suspects in police custody, and officer intervention in cases of excessive force.

Many of the act’s provisions don’t go into effect until 2023.

All four Republicans suggested the SAFE-T Act is to blame for increasing crime rates across the state.

“Before the passage of the SAFE-T Act, we warned them what would happen, and it has,” said Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis. “Innocent victims are in an even more dangerous position than they were a year ago,”

“Illinois has become the wild wild Midwest,” Durkin said.

Rates of violent crime have increased in the past few years, said Dr. Magic Wade, assistant professor of political studies at the University of Illinois Springfield.

But that increase cannot be attributed to the SAFE-T Act, she said, because most of the act has yet to go into effect, and crime rates in some parts of the state have been rising since 2015.

“Violent crime was going up before the pandemic,” Wade said. “So the pandemic sort of put into overdrive a trend that was already happening.”

Wade, who studies the criminal justice system, said the increase in crime observed in Illinois is part of a nationwide trend. Criminologists do not agree on why crime rates rise and fall, which leaves room for people to interpret data in more partisan ways.

Politicians in both parties will use crime as a political tool in this year’s elections, said Dr. Kent Redfield, professor of political science emeritus at the University of Illinois Springfield.

With Democratic supermajorities in the House and the Senate, Republicans simply don’t have the votes to repeal the SAFE-T Act, he said. It’s especially unlikely in an election year, in which it’s typical for legislators to avoid major reforms.

But with rising crime rates on the public’s mind, it’s easier for politicians to get public attention on a bill even if it has no chance of passing, Redfield said.

“This is not so much about policy arguments as it is about trying to get that major theme out there," he said.

According to Redfield, Democrats will now have to figure out how to more effectively answer to increased pressure from their Republican colleagues and from voters.

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus responded to Durkin's press conference with a statement accusing Republicans of using “racial scare tactics” in their repeal attempts.

"As usual with the Republican Party, any effort to make the justice system fairer for Black people is called 'dangerous,’” the statement read.

Republicans’ emphasis on the SAFE-T Act ultimately might not be the most effective strategy, Redfield said.

“A bill that takes effect next year didn't cause problems," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0