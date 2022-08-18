Illinois Republicans brush aside concerns over party unity, turn focus to defeating Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Republicans brushed aside concerns over party unity Thursday afternoon as they met for their annual day at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, choosing instead to unify around the goal of defeating Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and ending one-party rule this November.

Pritzker was enemy No. 1 at the Republicans' annual event, held under the sun on the Director's Lawn of the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Democratic governor was described as a "leftist," "tyrant" and "king" among other derisive terms used by the agglomeration of Republican leaders who spoke during the hour-long program.

"Pritzker used the pandemic to enhance his power and shut down small businesses and schools for far too long, overrule local governments and ignore the legislature," said Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy. "But those days are over because we the people are pushing back and we’re going to defeat King Pritzker this November."

In some ways, there's nowhere to go but up. Illinois Republicans are currently shut out of all statewide elected offices and in the superminority in the General Assembly. Illinois' 18-person U.S. House delegation only includes four Republicans.

But it is an uphill battle as Pritzker, a billionaire, has unlimited funds and Democratic legislative leaders significantly outpace their Republican counterparts in fundraising.

And Republicans have struggled to unify following a divisive gubernatorial primary that saw state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, emerge as the victor over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, viewed as the favorite of the party establishment.

Yet party leaders did their best to quell the idea of any tension within their ranks. On Wednesday night, Bailey was joined by primary opponents Irvin, Jesse Sullivan and Gary Rabine at what was billed as a "unity" event.

There were some chinks in the armor, though, with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, telling reporters that he would support the whole Republican ticket but not explicitly saying Bailey's name.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, told KSDK-TV earlier Thursday morning, when asked if he would vote for Bailey, that “I’m voting for Dan Brady for secretary of state.”

Bailey, asked about party unity, said he wasn't concerned.

"The Illinois Republican Party needs leadership. I'm bringing that leadership," Bailey said. "We will unify the party. That doesn't bother me one bit. I will support them. I love them all."

Bailey, in a short speech to the raucous Republican crowd, doubled down on comments he made during the primary referring to Chicago, the state's largest city and economic engine, as a "hellhole."

When asked afterwards if he thought Chicagoans believed they lived in a "hellhole," Bailey said "I believe they do because it isn't safe."

"But it's going to change," Bailey said. "Chicagoans deserve better. I call it out, friends, and you know that."

During his remarks, Bailey sought to set up a contrast between himself, a downstate farmer, and Pritzker, a billionaire who lives in Chicago's ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.

"Now there are some people, especially in the media, who think that a downstate farmer could never topple the richest politician in the country," Bailey said. "I say let them underestimate us. We will show them the power of hard working people demanding change."

Bailey played up his rural roots, taking about his hands — calloused and scarred up from working on his farm. He said that Pritzker's hands were "soft," implying that the incumbent's privileged background prevented him from understanding the lives of working people.

"On Tuesday, I milked a cow. Last week, J.B. Pritzker took a picture with the butter cow," Bailey said, referring to the 800 pound piece of sculpted butter at the state fair. "Now don't get me wrong, the butter cow is amazing. It is incredible work — it's a work of art. But J.B. and his soft billionaire hands were safely on the other side of that protective glass, far from the work. Kind of like in his billionaire bubble."

Money and presidential politics were also on the minds of several Republican leaders, who acknowledged the fundraising deficit the party faces against Pritzker as well as chatter that the incumbent may be eyeing the White House in 2024 if President Joe Biden chooses not to run for reelection.

"He's gonna spread that money around trying to buy the state of Illinois to use as a launching pad so he could try to become President of the United States," said Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Lake Zurich. "And this is our opportunity right here to shut that down."

"So, the last four years, Pritzker has made Illinois an extreme leftist state all to further his hopes of winning this primary," said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. "It's sad that he is cares more about his ambitions than he cares about you."

Durkin added that "they're gonna have the money, but money can't buy you love. It's not gonna buy you votes either."

The Republican leaders, however, touted a record number of candidates on the ballot for the General Assembly this fall, predicting that it sets them up to potentially win more seats than previously expected, especially if there's a wave election.

"We have the opportunity to give those options to people who have had it with the Democrat political class in Chicago, in the suburbs and every other place in the state where we have not been competitive," Durkin said.

Here are some other observations from Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair:

Salvi navigates Trump, abortion

Baseball is in Republican U.S. Senate nominee Kathy Salvi's blood.

Salvi's grandfather Nick Keller, a former Republican state legislator from Lake County, was a scout for the White Sox and was small investor in the Bill Veeck-led ownership group that bought the team in 1959.

Now challenging U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Salvi is relying on that background as she navigates the thorny issue of supporting former President Donald Trump, a prerequisite for many GOP base voters but a nonstarter for many general election voters in this Democratic-leaning state.

Salvi, in an interview before Thursday's rally, recalled a conversation she had with someone who asked whether she supported Trump in 2020.

"I said when you go to the Cubs game, do you ask the person next to you how they vote? Of course you don't," Salvi said. "You're there to support the Cubbies. And that's why everybody, people of goodwill across the state, whether they voted Democrat, Republican, independent or never voted before are onboard to support my candidacy."

Salvi did not answer about her past support or potential future support for the former president, saying that she was "so focused on 2022" and that she "will accept every single beautiful voter under the sun."

"It's the economy, it’s crime, parents' rights and I think those are the issues that will drive people to the election this November," she said.

Another issue that could drive people to the polls is abortion.

Salvi would not answer questions about her position, such as if she would vote for a national abortion ban or if she supported exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.

"I'm not going to deal with hypotheticals," she said.

"I am letting everyone know that Tammy Duckworth is extreme and radical on abortion," Salvi said. "She supports nine month elective abortion, taxpayer funded. This is the law in Illinois. This is the law that she expects and wants throughout the nation and she's calling it health care? This is not what the people of Illinois want from her and yet this is her principal issue and I'm opposed to that."

Under Illinois law, elective abortions are allowed until viability, which is the point a fetus can live outside the womb, which is generally 23 to 24 weeks.

Duckworth, responding to Salvi in a tweet, said that "the only way it could make sense for this to be 'hypothetical' is if (Salvi) thinks rape and incest are hypothetical. Sadly, the consequences for survivors are not hypothetical at all."

Brady responds to Giannoulias

A day after Democratic secretary of state nominee Alexi Giannoulias tied him to former President Donald Trump, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said that "it's unfortunate that people want to divide."

"Make no mistake — Darren Bailey, Dan Brady and others are part of Donald Trump's new Republican Party," Giannoulias said on Wednesday.

Brady, the Republican nominee, has laser-focused his campaign on improving the customer service functions of the office, which more Illinoisans interact with on a day-to-day basis than any other.

"I want to unite people," Brady said. "And I think that's very, very important. And what I want to do as secretary of state is unite people, provide great service and make sure our roads are safer, help our teens with distracted driving, look at issues of organ and tissue donation, which I've had a long history on."

Brady, after first saying he "didn't know" if he voted for Trump in 2020, later clarified that he "probably did."

He then turned the question back on reporters, asking "what does that have to do with the secretary of state's office? It doesn't."

Still, it's a link Giannoulias will likely continue to make given Trump's overall unpopularity in the state.

Trump not a focus

Former President Donald Trump remains popular within the Republican Party, but his presence wasn't really felt on the fairgrounds Thursday.

Very few, if any, speakers invoked Trump, instead focusing on Bailey's campaign to unseat Pritzker. Durkin, in his speech, mentioned two former Republican presidents — just not the most recent one.

"We Republicans are the party of Lincoln," Durkin said. "We are the party of Reagan and we will win because we are strong, we are committed and we've got a great ticket."

Trump lost Illinois twice by significant margins, so not having the former president front-and-center is understandable.

Tracy, the party chair, sidestepped questions about Trump and his influence on the party.

"It's a big tent," he said. "We have people that loved President Trump. We have good Republicans who don't care for President Trump. We're going to have a great primary in 2024 and I'll be happy to talk to you about Trump then."

'Election year gimmicks'

Tracy, in his opening remarks, said that "Gov. Pritzker has done nothing to address public corruption, crime or the rising cost of gas and groceries."

On the latter point, he accused "Democrats passed election year gimmicks," which included freezing the gas tax, suspending the grocery tax and a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies and clothing.

Whether or not they were gimmicks is a fair question. But it's also fair to point out that the legislation passed 110-0-4 in the House and 55-1 in the Senate.

That's a lot of Republican votes for an election year gimmick.