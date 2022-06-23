Illinois recently ranked 5th in the nation for most fun state. Here's why

Illinois' offerings for restaurants, performing arts theaters and nightlife helped propel the state to its fifth-place ranking in WalletHub's 2022 Most Fun States in America.

The June 13 findings compared 26 metrics across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and Illinois had a total score of 55.33.

The Land of Lincoln ranked in fifth place for number of restaurants per capita, beneath four states tied for first (California, Florida, New York and Texas).

While Illinois did well in some recreation categories, it came in dead last for access to national parks.

The metric was based on the number and gross area of national parks per capita, WalletHub says. Illinois has two sites that are affiliated with or managed by the National Park Service, garnering 27,744 yearly visitors.

There are five total sites listed under Illinois on the park service's website and none of them are parks. There are three national historic trails, the Trail of Tears, Mormon Pioneer and Lewis & Clark, and two national monuments, the Lincoln Home and Pullman.

Illinois placed 10th for movie theaters, 9th for golf courses and country clubs, 24th for amusement parks, fourth for performing arts theaters, eighth for fitness centers per capita and 12th for variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

Metrics included in WalletHub's article considered entertainment quality in terms of density of facilities, along with personal spending on recreation and government expenditures on parks.

The nightlife section examined average prices for alcohol, access to bars, music festivals per capita and nightlife options. WalletHub determined nightlife accessibility by the number of bars per capita and bars per square mile.

