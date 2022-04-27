Illinois rakes in nearly $60 million in cannabis sales the week of 4/20

SPRINGFIELD — Cannabis sales numbers from the “high” holiday are in and the state is once again rolling in the green.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the state saw $59.7 million in marijuana sales and 789,000 transactions across its 110 dispensaries in the 10-day period around April 20 (or 4/20), the annual unofficial holiday when people traditionally celebrate the green stuff.

This represents a 12% jump in sales from 2021 ($53.6 million) and a 21% increase in transactions during the same period that year (653,000). In 2020, the first year of legalized recreational marijuana, the state brought in $25.1 million on 292,000 transactions around that time.

The numbers represent sales numbers from the Friday through the following Sunday of the week of 4/20.

Not surprisingly, the sales numbers this year were highest on the actual date, with $10.3 million in sales being done on 4/20/22, which fell on a Wednesday. In 2021, the number was $7.3 million, and in 2020, it was $2.7 million.

The numbers are reflective of the industry as a whole, which has continued to grow now in year three of legalized recreational sales albeit at a slower pace than last year.

The state's dispensaries have raked in more than $2 billion in the past 27 months. Sales hit nearly $1.4 billion in 2021, more than double the $669 million in its inaugural year of 2020.

So far, the state is on track to exceed last year’s haul, but the rate of growth has somewhat plateaued.

Industry experts say this is in part due to the tax structure of legal products, which incentivizes some to obtain their weed through illicit street sales. The growth of new dispensaries has also been stalled due to a slew of lawsuits over the lottery process for awarding new licenses.

Lawmakers left Springfield earlier this month without addressing any of these issues. Though the court case could be resolved soon. We’ll see.

Bailey gets Trump meeting

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, secured a meeting Wednesday with former President Donald Trump at the former’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump hosted a fundraiser that evening for U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who is running in a heated primary race against fellow incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Trump endorsed Miller over Davis earlier this year. Could a similar endorsement be forthcoming in the Illinois governor’s race?

Bailey’s team was mum on that possibility, only pointing out that it is not the first time the candidate has met with Trump, for whom Bailey served as a delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

A Trump endorsement would be a significant boost for any one of the Republican candidates vying to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the fall. Whether or not it would put them over the top is another question — one that will be answered by how Trump’s chosen candidates do in primaries across the country, including in the Miller vs. Davis race.

Other Republican candidates for governor include Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and attorney Max Solomon.

The Illinois primary is June 28, though early voting starts May 19.

Logemann wins AFL-CIO endorsement

Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann was endorsed earlier this week by the Illinois AFL-CIO in his bid for the Democratic nomination in the 17th Congressional District.

It’s a significant endorsement in a labor-heavy district, which stretches from Rockford to the Quad Cities to Peoria to Bloomington-Normal. The union purportedly has 120,000 members who live in the district, a strong presence that could lend organizational strength to Logemann in a six-way Democratic primary.

Also running are cannabis consultant Jacqueline McGowan, Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle, former on-air meteorologist Eric Sorensen, former state Rep. Litesa Wallace and Marsha Williams. Rockford Ald. Linda McNeely was removed from the ballot due to a lack of valid signatures.

Republicans Charlie Helmick and Esther Joy King are also running.

The seat is considered a “tossup” by most political experts and perhaps the most likely Republican pickup of any Illinois congressional district.

King, who nearly defeated retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, in 2020, has nearly $1.5 million cash on hand, which would allow her to start a general election campaign in a strong position should she win the primary.

Keep an eye on the 13th

Speaking of congressional races, keep an eye on the race for the open 13th Congressional District seat, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign picking up Springfield and Decatur in between.

It was drawn by state lawmakers to elect a Democrat — President Biden won it by 11 points in 2020 — but Republicans believe they have a shot at winning it in November.

And some national outlets are taking notice. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, an online election handicapper, has changed its IL-13 race rating from “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic.”

In justifying this change, the site states that “Republicans appear to have credible recruits in these districts that are raising enough money to be competitive.”

The National Journal, which also tracks House races, reported earlier this week that operatives in both parties believe that the district “could become more competitive” if Democrat’s electoral standing continues to deteriorate nationally.

Democrats Nikki Budzinski and David Palmer are running for the seat. Budzinski, who had more than $1 million cash on hand compared to Palmer’s $26,687 at the end of March, is considered the favorite in that primary.

Republicans Regan Deering, Matt Hausman, Terry Martin and Jesse Reising are running.

Reising reported raising an impressive $325,186 last fundraising quarter and had $267,039 on hand at the end of April. Deering, a member of the family that ran ADM for nearly four decades, had $252,706 on hand at the end of March. She raised nearly $118,000 and personally loaned her campaign $150,000.

Housing had $51,629 on hand while Martin reported $1,000.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

