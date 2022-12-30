Illinois prosecutors seek guidance after cash bail ruling unleashes 'absolute madness'

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' criminal justice system was thrown into a chaotic and dizzying confusion just days before several pretrial reforms, including the elimination of cash bail, are set to take effect statewide.

Though a ruling late Wednesday evening from Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington upheld most of the landmark criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, it found that provision overhauling the state's system of pretrial detention — set to take effect Sunday — unconstitutional.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the ruling on Friday, setting up a showdown at the Illinois Supreme Court in the coming weeks.

Raoul's office said Friday that it plans "to request an expedited schedule" from the court.

An immediate consequence of the ruling, absent a stay from the state's high court, was the creation of a two-tiered system of justice with some counties moving forward on implementing the new system of cashless bail while others will likely continue operating under the traditional cash bail system as the case is litigated.

The decision left prosecutors and law enforcement officials scrambling to determine the path forward in absence of further guidance from the state's high court.

"This is just madness," said Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantes, among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "Absolute madness."

"The truth of the matter is, from the least experienced state's attorneys to the most experienced state's attorneys, we have no idea what the hell is going on," he said. "That's the truth."

At least 64 counties — most of them downstate — that were party to the lawsuit are likely to put a halt, at least temporarily, on moving over to the new system of cashless bail.

What happens in the remaining 38 counties not covered under the lawsuit, where more than two-thirds of the state's population resides, is less clear.

The judge did not issue an injunction, which means that counties not included in the suit can move forward with the elimination of cash bail as planned.

Officials in Cook County, home to more than 40% of the state's population, announced Thursday plans to move ahead with reforms. But others, such as Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos, said they would abide by the court's ruling despite not being a part of the lawsuit.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, who is also the president of the Illinois State's Attorney's Association, said that until further guidance is received, the decision on whether to move forward with cashless bail is up to the chief judge in each county.

But she said the hope among state's attorneys was that clarity could come from the Illinois Supreme Court. Whether it's staying with the old system or implementing the new system, Rietz said they would like some statewide consistency until a final ruling is made by the high court.

"Rather than having half the state doing one thing and the other half the state doing something else, hopefully the Supreme Court will just put the brakes on one way or the other and then do what it needs to do as far as reviewing the Kankakee County court order, and then we'll have a final decision," Rietz said.

In the meantime, a patchwork of directions differing by judicial circuit could rule the day.

"But, at the end of the day, there's 102 counties and 102 different elected officials and chief judges," Rietz said. "So we all are going to have to look at this new development and make our decisions."

Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, has been offering similar guidance to his members, telling sheriffs that "they should be directly coordinating with both their chief judge and their state's attorney to make a determination as to how they're going to handle it in their county."

The level of confusion that could ensue in the meantime is not lost on anyone.

Both Rietz and Kaitschuk pointed to cities like Aurora, which is spread across DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties. The former two are not party to the lawsuit while the latter two are.

"I think the logic would tell us that the application should be on a statewide basis, whether or not they participated in the petition or not," Kaitschuk said. "But I think that may very well be a decision at the Supreme Court."

Even with Raoul's appeal, it was not immediately clear if the state would also seek a stay of the Kankakee County ruling since no injunction was issued.

This, according to Raoul's office, means that only those specially named in the lawsuit are covered by the ruling. This does not include any criminal defendants, who technically can still petition for release under the SAFE-T Act starting Sunday regardless of the county in which they are detained, the attorney general's office said.

What this means in practical terms remains unclear as most expect state's attorneys, sheriffs and judges in counties party to the lawsuit to continue operating under the cash bail system until told otherwise.

"I think the expectation, by all those that I have spoken with, is that they will handle it until they're told contrary by the Supreme Court that cash bail still applies," Kaitschuk said.

The SAFE-T Act, passed in the middle of the night in early January 2021 with bare majorities and later signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, represents the most significant overhaul of the state's criminal justice system in a generation.

Provisions include heightened use of force standards for police officers and the requirement that all officers wear body cameras by 2025. But the portion of the law that has received the most attention is the "Pretrial Fairness Act," which eliminates cash bail.

It has been hailed by criminal justice reform advocates as a vehicle for reducing the amount of incarcerated people who are awaiting trial, with many contending that the cash bail system disproportionately impacted poor people and people of color.

However, the law has come under significant scrutiny from Republicans, law enforcement officials and state's attorneys, who have complained about the impact it could have on public safety as well as the added burdens it would put on their offices.

State's attorneys and other stakeholders have been preparing ever since for the impending overhaul on Jan. 1, 2023.

Some concerns over the transition from the current system to a cashless one were addressed in trailer legislation approved in early December.

That last-minute fix also expanded the detention net and clarified the "willful flight" standard, making it easier for prosecutors to keep defendants detained for a larger number of crimes if deemed a danger or a flight risk.

Though the Illinois State's Attorney's Association helped negotiate the changes and ultimately took a neutral stance on the legislation. However, it did not stop a majority of the state's top prosecutors from pursuing their legal case against the overall law.

READ THE APPEAL

2022 in review: The year in photos