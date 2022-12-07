Illinois placed 16th in annual states' energy efficiency ranking

Illinois came in No. 16 in an annual energy efficiency ranking, behind national leaders such as California and Massachusetts, as well as the Midwest’s top performers, Minnesota and Michigan.

Illinois got credit for its ambitious climate bill, passed in 2021, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, the nonprofit research organization that publishes the report containing the ranking.

But the state underperformed in areas such as vehicle emissions standards and building code compliance studies.

“I think it’s a matter of implementation over the next few years,” said Sagarika Subramanian, a senior research analyst for the council, who described the Illinois climate bill — the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act — as a big victory.

As the climate bill goes into effect, Illinois will most likely improve its position in the energy efficiency ranking, she said.

Energy efficiency reduces our utility bills, increases our health and comfort, and decreases plant-warming greenhouse gas emissions, Subramanian said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office released a statement saying “Governor Pritzker has made sustainable energy a key priority of his administration,” and noting the achievements of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which charts a path to 100% carbon-free power by 2045.

“Illinois has also led the way on electric vehicles, attracting manufacturers to our state and making vehicle ownership more affordable with a $4,000 tax rebate for buyers. Governor Pritzker is eager to continue to work with the General Assembly and other stakeholders to counter the effects of climate change and build a healthier, sustainable Illinois,” the statement said.

Subramanian, lead author of the report, noted the progress that California has made in the area of clean car rules, including vehicle emissions standards that have been adopted by 17 other states but not Illinois. A new California rule — adopted in August — will end the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Subramanian also noted that Illinois was penalized for charging electric vehicle owners an additional $100 fee for both registration and license renewal, or the equivalent of 123% of the gas tax lost to the state when a driver goes electric. Electric vehicle fees are often justified as a way for states to recoup gas tax, but the Illinois fees go beyond that, amounting to a financial penalty for clean energy.

Illinois could improve its score by lowering or eliminating its electric vehicle fees, adopting California’s vehicle emissions standards, and adopting California’s new rule that all vehicles must be zero-emissions by 2035.

Illinois actually performed above average in the transportation sector, Subramanian said, but only because of lagging scores in other states. Overall, efforts in the transportation sector “really need to be amped up,” she said.

In addition to California, the top states in the council rankings were Massachusetts (2), New York (3), Vermont (4), Maine (5), the District of Columbia (6), Maryland and Rhode Island (tied at 7), Connecticut (9) and Minnesota (10).

In the building category, Illinois was faulted for not conducting energy code compliance studies.

The state’s worst score was in the industrial sector: a -0.5 out of 2.5 points available in that category.

“In some cases we actually deduct points for policies that we think are really prohibitive (to) energy efficiency,” Subramanian said.

The problem in this case: Illinois utilities allow large electric or gas customers — often industrial or commercial facilities — to opt out of energy efficiency programs.

“We certainly don’t want (these companies) to opt out, because they have the potential to really bring about a lot of savings,” Subramanian said.