Illinois officials urge booster shots as omicron spreads, holidays approach

Just after noon on Sunday, a line began to form outside a mass vaccination booster clinic in Blue Island. Over the past week, the state and Cook County joined forces to set up the south suburban regional clinic and two other sites within the county where people can easily access the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Nearly 3,000 inoculations were provided during the first mass vaccination events a week ago, as part of an effort officials are making to encourage Illinoisans to get the vaccine as holidays approach and the omicron variant spreads.

Theresa Voyce rushed to get in line while her husband looked for parking. She said they weren’t initially in a hurry to get the booster vaccine, but after hearing news of how quickly the omicron variant was hitting, they decided to get it sooner rather than later.

The couple also said that getting the booster makes them feel safer to gather with family.

“I’m not a shot person but then I see how fast the variant is spreading,” said Voyce. She learned of the mass vaccine clinics in the news in the morning. “I figured we better, and it was convenient to come here.”

The site, located at 12757 S. Western Ave., was only a few minutes from Voyce’s home, she said. “We don’t mind waiting in line for a few minutes,” she added.

Voyce said she and her husband had to travel to the United Center to get their first two doses and that she thought the concept behind the clinics was favorable because people didn’t have to travel to the city, search for places that offer the booster and make appointments.

All three sites — in Blue Island, North Riverside and Arlington Heights — offer the boosters for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose also can get the vaccine at the clinics with no appointment, no identification or health insurance required.

As of Friday, 16 cases of the omicron variant had been reported in Illinois, and it was likely to spread quickly, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. Still, the highly contagious delta variant is the most common strain, according to the department.

“It’s increasingly clear that the booster shot is the best protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and in the truest spirit of the holiday season, getting one is a gift for our families and communities, too,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Aldo Aburruda, 52, hadn’t been able to get his booster shot because he hadn’t been able to take time off work, he said.

On Sunday he waited in line to get it because he “finally had time.”

“It is very important to me,” said Aburruda who plans to attend family gatherings for Christmas. A friend told him about the clinic, which was only three blocks from his home.

The state health department is urging unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated and vaccinated residents to get their boosters. All adults are eligible to receive boosters, and teens ages 16 and 17 are eligible to receive a Pfizer booster.

Unvaccinated residents should not gather indoors with anyone outside their household, the department said. It “strongly urged” testing two to three days before an indoor gathering, and on the morning of the gathering. Residents should continue to wear masks at indoor gatherings and businesses.