Illinois, Missouri lawmakers trade partisan swords for bats — temporarily

ST. LOUIS — Baseball heaven, St. Louis.

The venue, of course, was Busch Stadium. But it wasn't Adam Wainwright on the mound or Yadier Molina behind the plate this past Monday.

Instead, it was state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, tossing pitches and state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, catching them, forming the battery for Team Illinois in the 2022 Bi-State Softball Showdown.

The second annual slow pitch matchup pitted Illinois state legislators against their counterparts in Missouri. Put on by Greater St. Louis, Inc., the event was billed as a celebration of "the bi-state, bipartisan cooperation" that makes the region strong.

“St. Louis is incredibly lucky to have such a strong bi-state, bipartisan delegation that works together to drive pro-growth policy in Springfield and Jefferson City, and we want to take a moment to celebrate their efforts to move our metro forward," said the organization's CEO Jason Hall.

Both on the field and at a pregame reception, the mood was jovial as lawmakers put down their partisan swords for a few hours as they fought to win bragging rights to their home state.

Still, the backdrop featured more than just the Gateway Arch.

The game couldn't come at a more fraught time politically for the country, where everything from the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election to issues like guns and abortion are viewed through a partisan lens.

The split between the two states is stark. The Land of Lincoln supported President Joe Biden by a 17-point margin in 2020, whereas the Show Me State voted for former President Donald Trump by more than 15 points.

The makeup of their respective state legislatures reflects this too, with Democrats holding supermajorities in the Illinois General Assembly and Republicans outnumbering them 2-to-1 in the Missouri legislature.

"I think everybody's mindful (that) there's differences between our state governments," said state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, who served as Illinois' manager. "And everybody's mindful about we as a country need to stop this bickering, we need to stop this infighting, we need to move the country forward."

"I hope that's what we've been doing in this region for a long time," he continued. "And I think that tonight was all about that. That doesn't mean that we don't understand that there's very stark differences between our philosophies of government."

Hoffman credited bipartisan, bi-state support for getting projects like Interstate 255 rehabilitation done and attracting major events like the region's first ever NASCAR Cup Series race.

But on larger issues, there remains a deep divide.

The most glaring difference is on abortion rights, an issue thrust once again to the forefront of the national consciousness following the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to the procedure.

In the years leading up to that decision, Illinois has enacted among the most liberal abortion laws in the country, enshrining access the procedure as "a fundamental right."

Missouri, on the other hand, was among a number of conservative states that enacted "trigger" laws that outlawed abortion in almost all cases once Roe was overturned.

The state's "trigger" law took effect upon the signing of a proclamation by Attorney General Eric Schmidt minutes after the decision came down.

Schmidt, now the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, and Missouri state Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, the main sponsor of the 2019 trigger law, both played for their state's team on Monday. Retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, who Schmidt is seeking to replace, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, who was named most valuable player for Illinois, said her presence in St. Louis offered "a stark reminder of how close we are geographically but how really far apart we are legislatively."

"It was just in the background. It wasn't at the forefront of our minds — we were out there to just have fun and build relationships with people," LaPointe said. "But it was also a stark reminder, especially to me and others from Chicago, that we share borders and all you have to do is drive across the bridge and, all of a sudden, your access to what we all thought were fundamental rights are inhibited."

Last week, Democratic leaders in the Missouri legislature sent a letter to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking him to implement an executive order from the Biden Administration that would allow the state to cover the cost of abortion services in certain cases for out-of-state women on Medicaid.

Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough said that "after we learned of the Missouri leader's request through the press we reached out to start a discussion, but have not heard back.

"Our administration remains open to any dialogue with leaders who are working to protect women in states where their rights are being rolled back," he said.

Some Missouri Republican lawmakers earlier this year proposed legislation that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids a Missouri woman in obtaining an abortion. It was blocked in committee.

Illinois Democratic legislators, on the other hand, have been meeting in working groups to put together legislative packages on issues ranging from expanding reproductive rights to stricter gun control measures.

Pritzker in July called for a special session to deal with reproductive rights in wake of the Roe ruling. That could happen as early as next month.

State policies are fundamentally different on each side the Mississippi River.

On Monday, these differences were displayed in other ways.

At the pregame reception, a sign at the bar reminded Missouri lawmakers that state ethics law required them to pay for their own drinks. Whereas Illinois lawmakers were capped at two free drinks at the sponsored event.

And Missouri may have had a competitive advantage over Illinois since their lawmakers are subject to term limits — four two-year terms for House members and two four-year terms for state senators.

Illinois, just a year-and-a-half removed from the end of House Speaker Michael Madigan's 36-year reign over the lower chamber, does not subject its lawmakers to term limits.

Though Illinois jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning, Missouri came roaring back and eventually won 8-6 in the seven-inning contest. Fatigue had something to do with it, Hoffman postulated in a postgame interview.

"They're a lot younger (of a) team with some fresher legs," Hoffman said. "I think towards the end of the game, we got a little tired. But we played so hard the entire way and I got to give them all credit. I truly don't believe we lost, they just beat us at the end of the day."

LaPointe, a high school champion and Division III collegiate softball player, was Illinois' MVP, after making several clutch defensive plays and knocking in a run on offense.

Team Illinois also had strong play from Rita, who pitched a complete game and hit a two-run double. State Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago and state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, also played well. House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who played baseball in college, played a strong second base.

For lawmakers like LaPointe, who was appointed in 2019, events like Monday's are important for "team-building" and "relationship-building" with colleagues, especially across the aisle. She said there's been few opportunities to do so the past few years given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The best part was just honestly getting to spend fun, low key time with colleagues in the House and Senate in both parties and our counterparts in Missouri," she said. "That was just so cool."

Perhaps the game offered a reminder that in this era of great political divide, there are still some things that folks of all stripes can bond over.

Like a night in Baseball Heaven.