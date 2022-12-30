Illinois minimum wage to increase Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour.

Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.

There have been five increases in the state minimum wage since Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 that establishes a schedule of wage increases, putting Illinois on the path to a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2025. Prior to the first of these minimum wage increases in 2020, the last time workers in Illinois received an increase in the minimum wage was more than a decade ago in 2010.

"Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising costs of living," Pritzker stated. "That's why, during my first year as Governor, we raised the minimum wage with a gradual ramp to $15 an hour. Starting January 1st, minimum wage workers will get a raise and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage."

The minimum wage for workers who regularly earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour on Jan. 1; these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference. Workers under age 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning Jan. 1.

All employers in Illinois are required to post the "Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws" poster in the workplace where notices to employees are regularly posted. The color poster, which also covers other Illinois labor laws, is available in English, Spanish and Polish.

"Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state," said Jane R. Flanagan, director at the Illinois Department of Labor. "Employers and employees should be aware of the increase to the minimum wage in Illinois."

Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.