SPRINGFIELD — A bill that would allow the state to explore entering into an agreement with a private company to run the World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

The legislation is a trial balloon of sorts that will permit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to gauge interest in a public-private partnership to manage the state-owned, 1,600-acre site, which is the home grounds for the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships.

The amended bill, sponsored by state Rep. David Friess, R-Red Bud, and state Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, passed the Senate 56-0 and the House 111-1 earlier this month.

"IDNR is constantly reviewing our nearly 400 property holdings across the state and considering our options," said IDNR director Natalie Phelps Finnie in a statement to Lee Enterprises. "Top of mind for the department is always whether we are providing taxpayers with the best value for their money.

"The World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta is an important economic driver for the region, and we want to build upon that success," she continued. "A public-private partnership, as outlined in HB3456, could very well be a key to achieving that goal."

An earlier version of the legislation would have given IDNR the authority to sell the site, which includes a 117-acre lake, more than 1,000 camping sites, two sporting clays courses, 24 combination trap skeet fields, a cowboy action shooting area, a 34,000-square foot events center and a restaurant.

Bryant said the scope of the legislation was changed after Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, expressed reluctance in offloading a state asset. The complex was built at a cost of about $50 million, including $41.5 million from state coffers. It opened in 2006.

Harmon agreed to call the bill, Bryant said, if they were willing to compromise by trying a public-private partnership first.

“We've had no indication that there's anyone interested in entering into a (public-private partnership),” said Bryant. ”There were some people who were interested in buying. So if there are no takers on this on a P3, we'll come back with a bill to try to sell it.”

The push comes amid concerns from state lawmakers, local officials and business owners in the region about the future of the site under state ownership.

The facility has faced disruptions over the years, including shutdowns during the state budget impasse in 2015 and 2016 and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

A competitive bidding process would be deployed. But the legislation would allow IDNR to have conversations with interested parties ahead of time.

Any construction work done on the site under a private-public partnership would have to include a project-labor agreement.