Illinois lawmakers witness historic Supreme Court hearing

The extraordinary events that are part of the U.S. Capitol legacy are not lost on state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, a self-described "history buff" who served on Sen. Dick Durbin's staff for six years.

Buckner said he would sometimes “sneak into some of the hearing rooms and sit there and kind of just take in the historical things that had happened” there, such as famous speeches given by then-Sen. John F. Kennedy or the infamous Army-McCarthy hearings.

But Buckner had a front-row seat to history Monday, witnessing the first Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to serve on the nation's high court. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his upcoming retirement in January.

Buckner, speaking Tuesday, said the enormity of the moment still hadn't hit him.

"It really means that once again, we've not overcome completely some of our original sins, but it proves that with perseverance and a commitment to getting things right, that it's finally moving in the right direction," Buckner told Lee Enterprises. "So it was extremely emotional for me."

He, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and state Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, were invited guests of Durbin, the Springfield Democrat who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that is holding the hearings.

The Illinois delegation could be seen on Monday sitting behind Jackson as she testified before members of the committee.

Stratton, Illinois' first Black lieutenant governor, told Lee Enterprises that it was "really an honor for me to meet her and to be in that room during that time," noting that of the 115 justices who have served on the court, only five have been women and Jackson would be the first Black woman.

"Representation does matter," Stratton said. " ... As we think about the kinds of decisions that the Supreme Court makes, it's important that the court reflects the American people. ...

"There's a saying, 'You can't be what you can't see,'" she said. "There are going to be a lot of young people, if she is confirmed, who will be able to see themselves in a way that they've never been able to before."

Buckner, Stratton and Hunter had a brief opportunity to meet Jackson before the hearing. Stratton said she hoped " that (Jackson) would be blessed throughout the process."

Senators continued to question Jackson as the hearings continued Tuesday. The committee will hear from legal experts Thursday before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor. Democrats hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, barring unexpected developments.

Beyond the barrier-breaking impact of Jackson's nomination, Stratton said she stood out for her qualifications, saying "she was poised and she was confident and she seems ready."

"She just has to be confident that she has had the experience and the knowledge base and an understanding of the law that has prepared her to serve on the highest court of the land, and to bring her full and authentic self into that space," Stratton said.

Hunter said it was "surreal to see it happen in the flesh."

“I am so grateful for this moment in history, as it’s yet another significant first," Hunter said. "I hope that we continue to see Black women take more significant roles not only in federal government, but in other leadership roles across all sectors in this country."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0