Illinois lawmakers weigh heightened abortion protections

CHICAGO — Illinois lawmakers were working during the last day of their lame duck session on a measure that would secure access to reproductive health care, which would make theirs the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

The bill, which the Legislature would have to pass Tuesday before a new round of lawmakers was sworn in Wednesday, would shield reproductive health care patients and providers from out-of-state legal action and widen access to reproductive care. It would also protect the licenses of Illinois health care professionals who provide care that is illegal in another state and prevent insurers from charging more for out-of-network care when in-network providers object to treatment on moral grounds.

The Democratic-led House and Senate were working Tuesday to iron out differences in their versions of the bills. The Senate approved its version late Tuesday afternoon, and the bill headed back to the House.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois said that since Roe was overturned, it has seen more out-of-state patients than ever. Before the Dobbs decision in the U.S. Supreme Court left abortion up to states, Planned Parenthood saw patients from 10 to 15 other states besides Illinois. Since then, its clinics have treated patients from 33 states.

The proposal was introduced via amendments to existing acts rather than as a standalone bill that would require more time and scrutiny.

Mary Kate Zander, who heads the anti-abortion group Illinois Right to Life, called on lawmakers to provide greater transparency.

"They know that the people in our state are not supportive of this type of legislation. Because if they were, they would pass this legislation in a conventional way," she said.

Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who lost the governor's race to Pritzker in November, called the measure "pure evil" on the Senate floor.

"This is wrong. God help us," he said.

Ameri Klafeta, director of the Women's and Reproductive Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the bill would help reinforce abortion protections in Illinois at a time when reproductive rights are under attack elsewhere in the country.

"We are not letting states like Texas, where there are attacks on abortion care and attacks on gender affirming care, tell us in Illinois what care people can get in the state," she said.

Other states have also moved to protect abortion rights. The Democratic governors of Colorado, North Carolina and Hawaii issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the procedure.

And in November, voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step.

Close 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.