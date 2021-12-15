 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

Illinois lawmakers push for nursing home reforms

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Several Illinois lawmakers said this week they are determined to pass a bill in the spring that would address critical staffing shortages by overhauling the way nursing homes are paid through the state’s Medicaid program, but the state’s largest nursing home industry group is still pushing back against the proposed changes.

“We need to have something happen this spring, for the sake of the most vulnerable in our state,” Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, said during a committee hearing Tuesday. “And the point of these hearings is to bring that to light to bring the reality of what people are living through to light.”

Illinois has many of the most understaffed nursing homes in the nation. According to a report by the state Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Illinois consistently ranks last among states in staffing, as measured using the national Staff Time and Resource Intensity Verification, or STRIVE Project, with 47 of the 100 most understaffed facilities in the country.

Mark Cooper, a nursing home resident who declined to identify the facility where he lives, told the committee about the conditions he deals with daily.

“Lately in this particular home, especially in the last year, after apparently this nursing home was bought up by some other owners, there have been filthy conditions, food on the floor, excrement in shower stalls, residents being offered half-filled bowls of Froot Loops as the morning cold cereal option,” he said. “Resident-called lights going on are unanswered for a half hour or more.”

Illinois Medicaid Administrator Kelly Cunningham noted the state has increased funding for nursing homes three times in the past several years for the purpose of increasing staffing, but the shortages persist, particularly with certified nursing assistants, or CNAs.

Kelly-Cunningham-121521.png

Illinois Medicaid Administrator Kelly Cunningham testifies during a legislative hearing into a proposal to revamp the way nursing homes are reimbursed by Illinois Medicaid. 

“Because Medicaid is the single largest purchaser of CNA services, we are in a unique position to influence the purchase of this critical service,” she said. “It's clear that we need to directly link any new funding to this industry to staffing and quality care improvements in order to bring about the change we're seeking to give all nursing home residents the quality of life that they deserve.”

Tuesday’s hearing was a joint meeting of four House committees that deal with health care issues. They are considering a proposal by DHFS to overhaul the way nursing homes are reimbursed by increasing funding and tying payments directly to staffing levels and performance measures.

DHFS Deputy Director Andy Allison said the plan calls for roughly a $400 million increase in Medicaid nursing home funding that would be tied to reaching certain staffing benchmarks, increasing wages for CNAs and achieving higher quality standards.

That would be funded through an increase in the nursing home assessment tax, which generates a pool of money that is used to draw down additional federal Medicaid reimbursements.

“For a facility that's 100% Medicaid, we would come darn close to fully paying for the increased hiring. It was designed in that way,” he said.

But the plan is still facing stiff resistance from the state’s largest nursing home industry group, the Health Care Council of Illinois.

HCCI Executive Director Matt Pickering told the committee that if the agency’s proposed new payment system were enacted, 130 nursing facilities in Illinois would see an overall cut in revenues, with as many as 50 being pushed to the point of insolvency. Those 50 facilities, he said, serve more than 5,000 residents, mainly in rural and minority communities.

Matt-Pickering-121521.jpeg

Matt Pickering, executive director of the Health Care Council of Illinois, testifies during a legislative hearing into a proposal to revamp the way nursing homes are reimbursed by Illinois Medicaid.

Pickering said the nursing home industry in Illinois is already facing financial strains, much of which he blamed on the state’s privatized Medicaid system in which for-profit insurance companies, known as managed care organizations, are in charge of reimbursing providers and managing each patient’s care.

“These challenges have coalesced into what we've called the perfect storm for our industry,” he said. “Compounding our financial burdens are the managed care organizations that routinely deny reimbursements to providers who treat low income patients.”

Allison, however, noted in his testimony that the 50 facilities identified by HCCI were all earning high profits before the COVID-19 pandemic and were “exceptionally low staffed, even in comparison to other for-profit homes.”

“The foremost issue for these homes is whether they can staff up,” he said. “So we looked at the cost of staffing up, and even if we were to assign, for example, what likely is an overstated cost of $29 an hour for the additional hours of nurse staffing that would be required in these homes to get them up to minimal levels as a group, even with those costs under the proposed reforms, in aggregate, these homes would still earn a profit.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Moeller said she argued that it is time for the state to stop funding nursing facilities that provide substandard levels of care.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker shoots down rumors of interest in a 2024 presidential campaign if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term. "I want to be governor of Illinois," Pritzker said. "I want to continue to be governor of Illinois. I'm doing the job that I love."

“I don't want to continue to subsidize these homes where … fellow nursing home residents have to take care of other residents because there aren't enough CNAs or nurses on staff,” she said. “We are paying hundreds of millions of dollars to subsidize these homes that that are providing that level of care. That's obscene. So something needs to change.”

Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Elmhurst, noted that the committees have been working on nursing home payment reform for several months and at one point this fall had what many believed was an “agreed bill” that all of the stakeholders could accept. She said she believes it’s time for the General Assembly to act.

“Might I suggest that the agreed-upon legislation that we had a few months ago be filed, and then those who have issues or would like to see changes, file amendments,” she said. “That way, everyone can see clearly where the issues are. I think it's important because this has become such a contentious issue. I think it's very important that all of our colleagues understand exactly what is going on.”

Lawmakers return to Springfield Jan. 4 for what is scheduled to be an abbreviated 2022 session. They hope to wrap up their business by April 8.

Recap: Coverage of Midwestern tornadoes

Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night. 

PHOTOS: Madison County Tornado Aftermath

PHOTOS: Madison County Tornado Aftermath

  • Alan Kopitsky
  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Tornadoes leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois

Photos: Tornadoes leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois

  • By David Carson, Colter Peterson and Robert Cohen St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…

Watch now: Tornado Watch issued for Central Illinois counties
Weather
topical top story

Watch now: Tornado Watch issued for Central Illinois counties

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Photos: Damage after storms, winds, possible tornadoes pound region

Photos: Damage after storms, winds, possible tornadoes pound region

  • By David Carson and Robert Cohen St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • Updated
  • 0

Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…

Thousands without power as storm system moves through Central Illinois
State and Regional
topical top story

Thousands without power as storm system moves through Central Illinois

  • 0

Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East. 

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people

  • By Robert Cohen and Daniel Shular St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Aerials by FOX2 (KTVI-TV)
  • 0

An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…

Watch now: Storm damage across central Illinois

Watch now: Storm damage across central Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.

Watch now: Recap of storm damage across Central Illinois
State and Regional
top story

Watch now: Recap of storm damage across Central Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.

No major storm damage reported in McLean County
Weather
breaking top story

No major storm damage reported in McLean County

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.

Watch now: Supporters bring snacks to Edwardsville Fire Dept. after major storm damage in the area

Watch now: Supporters bring snacks to Edwardsville Fire Dept. after major storm damage in the area

  • 0

Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, D…

Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead

Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead

  • By Janelle O'Dea, Steph Kukuljan and Nassim Benchaabane St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.

Watch now: Family displaced, devastated after storm destroys their home
National News

Watch now: Family displaced, devastated after storm destroys their home

  • 0

Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…

Watch now: Mattoon warehouse looking to rebound after storm damage
Local News

Watch now: Mattoon warehouse looking to rebound after storm damage

  • BRENDEN MOORE
  • Updated
  • 0

The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.

Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes
State and Regional
topical alert top story

Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says
National News

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

  • Updated
  • 0

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…

Watch now: Devastating storms leave 'a difficult end to a difficult year,' Pritzker says
National News

Watch now: Devastating storms leave 'a difficult end to a difficult year,' Pritzker says

  • Updated
  • 0

The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
National Wire
AP

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

  • BRUCE SCHREINER and JIM SALTER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

6 killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse, authorities say
State and Regional
topical alert top story

6 killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse, authorities say

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS, STAFF
  • 0

Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck. 

Photos: Severe storms level homes, cause widespread damage in Defiance, St. Charles County

Photos: Severe storms level homes, cause widespread damage in Defiance, St. Charles County

  • By David Carson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

At least one person is dead after severe storms and tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Missouri, leve…

Watch now: Biden talks about outbreak of storms
National News
topical

Watch now: Biden talks about outbreak of storms

  • 0

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …

Watch now: Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
State and Regional
topical

Watch now: Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

  • BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
  • 0

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead …

PHOTOS: Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm

PHOTOS: Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm

  • 0

Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people

  • By Robert Cohen and Daniel Shular St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Aerials by FOX2 (KTVI-TV)
  • 0

An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damaging winds, severe weather pose threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News