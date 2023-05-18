SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' state flag could undergo a redesign in the near future as state lawmakers approved legislation that would create a commission to decide its fate and make recommendations for a new or revised flag.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, cleared the Illinois House on Wednesday on a 72-40 vote. It previously passed the Senate in March. It would become law with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The 22-person commission would be charged with selecting up to 10 flag designs by September 2024 and submitting a report to the legislature by Dec. 3, 2024, offering a recommendation for a revised or new state flag.

The commission would establish goals and guiding principles for the redesign and a process for submitting proposals.

This would include the creation of a website to provide historical information about the flag and an online suggestion box so state residents can offer their ideas. Residents would also be able to vote on potential flag designs.

This would all be done in concert with a public awareness campaign.

"It's a great opportunity for us to engage individuals from throughout the state to really get them excited about Illinois," Turner said Wednesday afternoon after the bill's passage.

The current flag was adopted by the state legislature in 1915 at the behest of Ellen Park Lawrence, an Illinois member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The flag features the state seal, which dates to 1868, on a white field. It depicts an eagle with a banner in its beak with the state motto, “State Sovereignty, National Union.” The bird is also carrying a shield in its talons, with 13 stars and strips representing the original colonies.

It also features a prairie with the sun rising over water in the background. The flag was amended in 1970 to include the state's name below the seal.

In a 2001 poll of its members, the North American Vexillological Association ranked Illinois' flag 49th out of 72 U.S. state and Canadian provincial flags.

While it is not universally reviled, the flag has never been considered an iconic symbol of the state as its universally-recognized counterparts are in California, Colorado and Texas, for example.

Turner said she hopes the legislation generates civic engagement, encourages a more cohesive state identity and sparks Illinois pride.

She said it's already working. When speaking with several Girl Scout troops who visited the Capitol a few weeks ago, Turner mentioned her bill. Each said they were going to make it a troop project.

"While we work on a lot of very meaty, heavy subjects, we also have to look at those other subjects that are uplifting and enlightening," Turner said.

The legislation was opposed by Republicans, who questioned whether a state flag redesign was a priority. Turner dismissed this, however.

"Everything is not all doom and gloom," Turner said. "We have to have some things that throw a little bit of excitement into our work."

The process is modeled loosely after Utah, which established a task force last year to explore a new state flag. After more than 7,000 flag designs were submitted and 44,000 comments received, the state settled on a redesign, which was approved by the legislature in March and takes effect next year.

