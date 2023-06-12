About this story This story is part of a series looking at area lawmakers' takeaways from the recent legislative session.

Sen. Sally Turner is a Republican who resides in Beason and represents the 44th Senate District. She was the Logan County Clerk for 24 years. She was appointed to the Illinois Senate in 2021 and elected to her first full term in 2022.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate Bill 73 : Makes it a Class X felony for anyone to sell or distribute a scheduled drug, such as Adderall or Vicodin, that is laced with a detectable amount of fentanyl. (did not pass)

: Makes it a Class X felony for anyone to sell or distribute a scheduled drug, such as Adderall or Vicodin, that is laced with a detectable amount of fentanyl. (did not pass) Senate Bill 279 : Would make school zone speed apply during the whole school day instead of just when children are present. (did not pass)

: Would make school zone speed apply during the whole school day instead of just when children are present. (did not pass) Senate Bill 1376: Prior to referring a homeless family with school age children to a shelter, an agency must consider the military status of any member of the family to determine eligibility for state and federal benefits. (passed)

Successes from session

Turner said she was satisfied with increases in funding for K-12 schools and state universities. She was also glad to see line items increase for the need-based Monetary Assistance Program and the merit-based Aim High Grant Program. She said the budget process was much better this year than in past years.

“We didn't get all the issues addressed that we wanted, but at least our budgeteers Sen. Chapin Rose and Sen. Don DeWitte were there. And that, I think, is something that is refreshing to see. But we still need to work together for all the issues of Illinoisans, not just the ones that (Democrats) choose to address.”

Disappointments from session

Turner said she wanted to see a larger increase in hourly wages for direct service professionals, who work in group homes that serve the developmentally disabled. She also wanted to see more guidelines for wind and solar projects to mitigate the impact on rural communities. And she wanted to see business-friendly changes to the state’s toughest-in-the-nation biometric privacy law.

“We need to make sure that we keep bringing businesses into the state of Illinois and retain them. That's extremely important for our tax base. We want to be a welcoming state for business. And I think BIPA was something that was very important that we missed out on.”

