About this story This story is part of a series looking at area lawmakers' takeaways from the recent legislative session.

Sen. Chapin Rose is a Republican who resides in Mahomet and represents the 51st Senate District. He is a former Champaign County prosecutor who served in the Illinois House from 2003 to 2013. He has been in the Illinois Senate since, where he serves as an assistant Republican leader.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate Bill 1115: Makes disability benefits for university police officers injured in the line of duty equal to that of all other Illinois law enforcement officers. (passed)

Allows all counties besides Cook County to opt out of the elimination of cash bail (did not pass)

Allows any store employee to process the sale of prescriptions that have received final verification from a pharmacist. Currently, a pharmacist must be present. (passed)

Successes from session

Rose said he was particularly excited about the Aim High pilot program being made permanent. Started in 2019, the program provides merit-based scholarships Illinois students attending in-state public universities.

"That's a passion of mine — supporting our public institutions of higher education. And more importantly, supporting the students and their families to make this crazy, expensive thing somehow slightly more affordable. I'm very excited about Aim High. It obviously has a tie back to my hometown of Charleston ... I dreamed that up 10 years ago at this point. And now it's permanent and it's been expanded and it's doing great and it's working and it's a success. And, most importantly, it's helping families. I think that’s pretty cool."

Disappointments from session

Rose was complimentary of this year's budget process in the Senate, where lead Democratic negotiators included their Republican counterparts — himself included —in negotiations.

But he was disappointed in the end result, specifically with Democrats' refusal to push back the Jan. 1 sunset date of the "Invest in Kids" tax credit, which funds private school scholarships.

He was also upset with the $550 million earmarked for a health care program for mostly undocumented immigrants, which he said was crowding out resources for other needy programs. "The real problem is twofold: the lack of ability of the Democratic Party to say no to its progressive members, who just think money grows on trees, coupled with this complete insanity in the House Democratic Caucus."