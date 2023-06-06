About this story This story is part of a series looking at area lawmakers' takeaways from the recent legislative session.

Dave Koehler is a Democrat who resides in Peoria and represents the 46th Senate District. He is an ordained minister and was the longtime executive director of the Peoria Area Labor Management Council. He previously served on the Peoria County Board and the Peoria City Council. He has served in the Illinois Senate since 2006 and is an assistant majority leader.

Key votes

State budget: Yes.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: Yes.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: Yes.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: Yes.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate Bill 380 : Creates the Illinois Fertility Fraud Act, allowing people to bring action against doctors who knowingly use their own sperm or eggs in fertility treatment without the patient’s consent. (passed)

: Creates the Illinois Fertility Fraud Act, allowing people to bring action against doctors who knowingly use their own sperm or eggs in fertility treatment without the patient’s consent. (passed) Senate Bill 1623 : Forms the Underground Railroad Task Force (passed)

: Forms the Underground Railroad Task Force (passed) Senate Bill 1782: A minor is entitled to a share of revenue from vlogging if featured in at least 30% of revenue-generating content; share placed in trust fund until minor turns 18 (passed)

Successes from session

Koehler characterized the session as “productive,” pointing to the passage of a Medicaid bill that raises reimbursement rates for hospitals and legislation that incentivizes the use of hydrogen as an energy source. He was also satisfied with the budget process, which included Senate Republicans despite a Democratic supermajority. “They weren't happy with some of the outcomes, but that's going to be just a difference of opinion and philosophy. That's going to happen. But, at least, what I heard loud and clear is that they felt like they were included and they were listened to.”

Disappointments from session

Koehler said he was disappointed that a cannabis industry reform bill didn’t get called. He said lawmakers specifically need to get real about delta-8 THC, a psychoactive substance typically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD. “If we don't deal with it, number one, it's dangerous out there because kids get a hold of it. Number two, it really threatens to destroy the cannabis industry. That's a heavily-regulated, heavily-taxed industry. And we allow something else to kind of crowd it out and not regulate it.”

Another priority will be reforming the estate tax. Illinois estates worth less than $4 million are exempt from the tax, a threshold that's difficult for many family farms to meet. “We need to do something on the estate tax, there's just no doubt about it. And that's a broad area, but we also need to look especially as it relates to small family farms.​​” Koehler said conversations have started among downstate members, but were too late for inclusion in this year’s budget.

Koehler said he plans to continue work on legislation he introduced to create a new clean fuel standard that aims to reduce carbon intensity in the state’s transportation sector 20% by 2038.

