Illinois House votes to remove 3 Republicans for not wearing masks

SPRINGFIELD — A day after Illinois’ mask mandate ended in most public settings, the Illinois House again moved to remove three Republican members from the floor for refusing to follow the chamber’s face covering requirement.

The House voted 64-39 to remove State Reps. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City; Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich; and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, for failing to follow House Rule 51.5, which requires House members to wear face coverings except while eating or drinking.

This is the third time Republican members have been ejected from the House floor since session started in January.

Niemerg and Caulkins left the floor to vote remotely while Wilhour remained in his seat. Wilhour’s voting buttons were turned off so he could not vote unless he left the chamber to participate remotely.

In floor debate, the representatives criticized Democratic leadership for requiring masks in the House while mask mandates had ended in most other public places.

Wilhour called lawmakers’ concerns about the spread of COVID-19 “the absolute height of irrationality.”

“Stop pumping the fear,” he said. “If you’re scared, you go remote.”

“Why are we standing in this chamber, having this discussion?" Niemerg said. "We should be working for the folks of the state of Illinois."

Wilhour, Niemerg, and Caulkins issued a joint statement after the vote asking for the House’s mask mandate to be lifted.

“Those who want to wear masks are free to do so, but we should be able to do what everyone in Illinois is now able to do and that is to decide for ourselves if we want to wear a mask,” the statement read.

As of Monday, masks are no longer required in state buildings like the Capitol. The secretary of state’s office still recommends guests wear masks.

