Illinois House passes Lake Michigan safety bill following outcry over drowning

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a new bill earlier this month that would require the installation of public rescue equipment at piers and drop-offs along Lake Michigan.

The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act was proposed following public outcry over the death of 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros, who drowned in August after jumping into the water from Pratt Pier, where swimming is not permitted. The bill passed the House on March 2, but still has to pass in the Senate and receive Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature before it becomes law.

Cisneros drowned less than six feet away from the pier, and his mother, Maria Diaz, said witnesses were close enough to hear his cries for help. If safety equipment had been available, she said her son might still be alive today.

Diaz said Cisneros had a “heart of gold” and a bright future ahead of him. He was weeks away from beginning his sophomore year at Columbia University when he died.

“He was a charmer, he had an energy about him,” Diaz said. “He just had a gift to connect to people.”

After Cisneros’ death, Rogers Park residents came together to encourage the Chicago Park District to install safety equipment along the lakefront. One man, Jim Ginderske, even hung up his own life ring, but he said the Park District took it down at least three different times.

“I was just stunned,” Ginderske said. “It was such a poor decision.”

In a statement emailed to the Tribune, the Chicago Park District said the District needed to authorize and properly install life rings in order to ensure the highest level of safety and quality control.

“Safety is our utmost priority,” the statement said. The Park District added that beginning in April, 115 life rings will be installed along the lakefront as part of a pilot program before the start of the beach season on May 27.

Cisneros’ was not the first drowning the Rogers Park community has suffered. West Ridge resident Halle Quezada beaches in Rogers Park and became an outspoken water safety advocate after witnessing a child drown in 2018 — an experience she said she will always carry with her.

Quezada said she thinks everyone in the neighborhood has been touched by a drowning to some degree, and there is a collective sense of panic when people hear helicopters flying by the water. She said Cisneros’ drowning was particularly painful because it was clear that a life ring would have made a difference.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this could have helped him,’ it was very clear that it would’ve,” she said. “I think that was the final straw to say, ‘No more.’”

Quezada said that after the Park District began taking down the life rings that individuals like Ginderske installed, the collective outrage in the neighborhood grew and was not going to be stopped.

“These are people, this is our community,” she said. “We’re not just going to stand back and say that their lives are the price we pay to enjoy the lake.”

Rep. Kelly Cassidy learned of the community’s efforts to negotiate with the Park District, and she said she decided to sponsor the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act when it became clear that nothing was changing. She said the Park District’s prior leadership treated many residents with “blatant disrespect” and she was not confident they were negotiating in good faith.

At a meeting at the pier where Cisneros died, Cassidy said she established that, one way or another, the Park District was going to install safety equipment.

“I made clear that they were either going to do it, or we were going to make them do it,” she said. “The bill was already being drafted.”

In its statement emailed to the Tribune, the Park District said it has worked closely with Cassidy and is in support of the bill.

“The safety of beachgoers and everyone who uses the lake is of the utmost priority to the Chicago Park District,” the statement said.

Diaz, Cisneros’ mother, said she was very hopeful that the bill would pass in the House. Though she said nothing will bring back her son, the bill feels like his way of giving back.

“He loved Chicago,” she said. “I think even though he’s not physically here, it’s his way of giving something good to the city.”

