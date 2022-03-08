Illinois House drops mask requirement

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers on Tuesday ended a requirement to wear masks in the Illinois House chambers, an issue that had led to friction and removal of some representatives in recent months.

House Resolution 0717 passed nearly unanimously with a vote of 104-1. Only State Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, voted against the resolution.

The vote follows three instances since the start of session in January in which members voted to remove from the chamber multiple Republicans who refused to follow the face covering requirement.

Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, criticized Democrats for waiting too long to remove the mask requirement and for not focusing on other issues like corruption.

“We have a real problem in this chamber, in this government, in dealing with real issues,” Wilhour said.

He accused members of the majority party of being “too weak or too compromised to tackle the epidemic of public corruption that has engulfed this place, that has engulfed this whole state.”

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, released a statement after Tuesday's vote saying he met with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, last week to discuss ending the mask policy.

"There is no question the mask mandate would undoubtedly still be in place if it had not been challenged," Niemerg said.

Lawmakers had voted to remove Wilhour and Niemerg from the House floor on all three previous occasions.

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, stressed that the resolution still leaves open the possibility for the amended COVID-19 protocols to be reinstated by the Speaker of the House.

Both Harris and Welch reminded members that, even if the requirement ends, masks are still recommended.

Illinois’ mask mandate ended in most public settings Feb. 28. Although face coverings are no longer required in state buildings like the Capitol, the secretary of state’s office still recommends guests wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance late last month, saying Americans who live in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals can safely stop wearing masks.

Welch thanked the Republican members who have protested the mask requirement and other members who he said visited his office to discuss amending COVID-19 protocol.

“This is the People’s House. We work together to get things done,” Welch said. “That’s what we’re going to do today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0