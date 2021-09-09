Illinois House committee advances revamped energy plan

With just four days before the threatened shutdown of one of state’s six nuclear power plants, Illinois House Democrats and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear to have reached agreement on an energy policy that would set a path to a carbon-free future while also putting customers on the hook for a nearly $700 million bailout of scandal-plagued Commonwealth Edison’s parent company.
The measure’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Marcus Evans of Chicago, said it’s estimated the package would increase power bills for the average residential customer by about $4.50 per month.
The plan, which also would require approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate before going to Pritzker’s desk, has crucial backing from two of the majority party’s key bases of support: labor unions and environmentalists. Those groups have been at odds throughout the summer over how to phase out two municipally owned coal-fired power plants in Springfield and near St. Louis.
The measure, sent to the full House Thursday afternoon following a 9-6 committee vote along party lines, would require the Prairie State Generating Station — one of the top industrial sources of carbon pollution in the U.S. — and Springfield’s city-owned plant to reduce climate-damaging emissions by 45% by 2035 and completely by 2045.
A phased reduction in emissions from the plants was a major demand from Pritzker as part of his plan to combat climate change by putting the state on a path to 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.
But the plan still faces opposition from consumer advocates and others who argue that it is a costly giveaway to ComEd and parent Exelon after ComEd admitted in federal court last year that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme in an effort to advance its agenda in Springfield. That included a previous bailout for two Exelon nuclear plants in 2016.
Even before the plan was formally introduced Thursday during a one-day House session, Pritzker indicated he would sign it if it reaches his desk, saying in a statement that it “puts consumers and climate first, while protecting and creating jobs.”
“I think that keeping those nuclear power plants open is very important for jobs as well as for a clean energy environment for our state,” Pritzker said Thursday morning at an unrelated event in Chicago.
Exelon has said that it will shut down its Byron nuclear power plant in northwestern Illinois by Monday if lawmakers don’t approve a bailout for that facility and two other nuclear plants. The Dresden nuclear plant in Grundy County is slated for shutdown in November absent additional help from Springfield.
The company has argued that subsidies tacked on to customers’ power bills are justified because its nuclear plants, which produce large amounts of energy without spewing climate-damaging carbon dioxide, can’t compete with cheaper, dirtier fossil fuels and subsidized renewable sources such as wind and solar.
In addition to Byron and Dresden, Exelon’s Braidwood plant in Will County also would receive a bailout.
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said in a statement Thursday morning that the House would not take up a measure approved last week in the Senate that would require the Prairie State and Springfield plants to close by 2045 but not to reduce emissions in the interim.
Senate Democrats have been briefed on the House plan but were not directly involved in the latest round of negotiations.
The House plan would require most coal plants to close by the end of the decade and natural gas plants to go offline by 2045.
It also would provide renewed subsides for wind and solar energy projects, seeks to boost job training for the clean energy industry and aims to put 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, partly through a $4,000 rebate for consumers.
The proposal includes provisions aimed at preventing the type of misconduct ComEd admitted to in its agreement with federal prosecutors. Those include requiring state officials to disclose whether any immediate family members are employed by utilities and creating a new state position to oversee ethics and compliance at utilities. Utilities also would be required to hire a chief ethics and compliance officer.
Supporters of the plan say it would end so-called formula rates, another major policy change approved during the years ComEd has acknowledged engaging in its bribery scheme. Rather than having to go before state regulators to win approval of a rate increase, formula rates guaranteed the company would reap higher profits from customers as it spent more on energy grid upgrades.
Consumer advocates dispute that claim, arguing that it would extend policies that guarantee profits for ComEd and downstate utility Ameren Illinois. Those policies would be more costly to power customers in the long run than the nuclear plant subsidies, Abe Scarr, director of the Illinois Public Interest Research Group, told the House Executive Committee on Thursday.
“The General Assembly is choosing to continue rewarding scandal-plagued ComEd with guaranteed profits,” Scarr said. ““This outcome is absolutely unnecessary.
“As a matter of policy, we do not need to guarantee utility profits to eliminate carbon emissions from the power sector, nor to invest in renewable energy, nor to achieve other praiseworthy goals of this legislation.”
The proposal also faces opposition from business groups, including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, largely over the potential cost for commercial and industrial power customers.
“Passing this legislation in its (current) form is going to eliminate one of Illinois’ biggest advantages,” Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said at Thursday’s hearing.
The current low cost of power in Illinois helps attract and retain businesses, Denzler said.
The Man, Gibby, Ozzie and more: Meet the Cardinals in baseball's Hall of Fame
JIM BOTTOMLEY, First Baseman
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1922-32
Year Inducted: 1974
"Sunny Jim" was a fan favorite and a stalwart on the 1926 and '31 World Series championship teams. He won the National League MVP award in 1928, when he led the league with 20 triples, 31 homers and 136 RBIs. Bottomley, a lefthanded swinger, had six consecutive seasons of 100-plus RBIs from 1924-29, and just missed the 100-mark in 1923 and '30. In 1924, he produced 12 of his 111 RBIs in one game -- when he went 6 for 6 in a nine-inning game at Brooklyn on Sept. 24. The 12 RBIs still stand as an MLB record, which he shares with Mark Whiten, who matched the feat as a Cardinals outfielder in 1993.
ROGERS HORNSBY, Second Baseman
Played for Cardinals: 1915-26, 1933
Year Inducted: 1942
Hornsby, primarily a second baseman, is widely regarded as the greatest righthanded hitter in baseball history. He won six NL batting titles in a row from 1920-25, with these averages: .370, .397, .401, .384, .424 and .403. He won the Triple Crown (most homers and RBIs, highest batting average) in 1921 and '25, and is second to Ty Cobb for highest career average (.358).
"The Rajah" was player-manager for the 1926 World Series champion Cardinals, but they traded him after the season to the New York Giants for another future Hall of Fame second baseman, Frankie Frisch. Hornsby returned to the Cardinals in 1933, but played sparingly and was released in July. The St. Louis Browns immediately signed him to be a player-manager, and he lasted with the AL club through 1937.
JESSE HAINES, Pitcher
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1920-37
Year Inducted: 1970
"Pop" Haines was a three-time World Series champion and one of the 10 pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the organization. He started 387 games in his career, winning 210 and throwing 209 complete games. In the 1926 World Series, Haines went 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA against a Yankees team that featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the lineup.
CHICK HAFEY, Outfielder
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1924-31
Year Inducted: 1971
Charles J. "Chick" Hafey was one of the first major leaguers to wear glasses during games. He spent the first eight seasons of his 13-year career with the Cardinals, winning the World Series twice. He won the NL batting title with a .349 average in 1931 -- his fifth consecutive season of hitting .329 or higher for the Cardinals -- but was traded after the season to the Reds for two unheralded players and cash. Hafey's career .317 BA ranks 61st all-time and his .526 slugging percentage is 55th.
FRANKIE FRISCH, Second Baseman
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1927-37
Year Inducted: 1947
In 1931, Frisch won the NL MVP award and a World Series championship with the Cardinals. His second title would come with the "Gashouse Gang" in a 1934 season where he was an All Star, an MVP candidate and . . . manager of the team! The "Fordham Flash" finished with a .316 career batting average.
BILLY SOUTHWORTH, Manager
Managed for St. Louis Cardinals: 1929, 1940-45
Year Inducted: 2008
After playing in the majors for 13 seasons, which included a 99-game stint as an outfielder with the World Series champion Cardinals in 1926, Southworth was named Cards manager during the 1929 season. He was 43-45 in that role and replaced after the season, but was rehired in 1940 and became the franchise’s winningest manager. Southworth won three NL pennants and two World Series in a span of three seasons (1942-44). His .642 winning percentage is the highest in the Cardinals' 126-year history.
DIZZY DEAN, Pitcher
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1930, 1932-37
Year Inducted: 1953
"If you can do it, it ain't bragging," Jay Hanna "Dizzy" Dean once said of his remarkable pitching talent. Ol' Diz won the NL Most Valuable Player award after going 30-7 in 1934, the last time a National League pitcher won 30 games. He followed up that feat by beating the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 and Game 7 of the World Series. Dean was named to four All Star teams and led the NL in strikeouts four times, complete games three times and wins twice before his career was derailed by injury.
JOE MEDWICK, Left Fielder
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1932-40, 1947-48
Year Inducted: 1968
"Ducky" Medwick became the second Cardinal in franchise history (after Hornsby did it twice) to win an NL batting triple crown, hitting .374 with 31 HR and 154 RBI in 1937. He was the NL's Most Valuable Player that season and made his fourth appearance in an All Star Game. Medwick’s .335 BA ranks third in Cardinals history (minimum 2,500 at-bats).
JOHNNY MIZE, First Baseman
Played for St. Louis: 1936-41
Year Inducted: 1981
Before serving in the military from 1943-45, "Big Cat" played in St. Louis for six seasons and New York for one. With the Cardinals, Mize won the 1939 NL batting title and hit for a 1.018 OPS, the third best in organization history. His .959 career OPS ranks 17th all-time among major league hitters.
ENOS SLAUGHTER, Right Fielder
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1938-53
Year Inducted: 1985
As a Cardinal, Enos "Country" Slaughter was named to 10 All Star teams, won two World Series (he missed out in 1944 while serving in the military) and hit for a .305 BA and .847 OPS. His "Mad Dash" in Game 7 of the 1946 World Series, when he scored from first base on a shallow hit to the outfield in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie against the Boston Red Sox, is part of major-league lore to this day.
STAN MUSIAL, Outfield-First Base
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1941-63
Year Inducted: 1969
"Baseball's Perfect Warrior" is the eternal face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise.
Stan “The Man” spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals. He was an All Star in all but two of those years, making it onto the team in 20 straight seasons. Musial was a three-time MVP and World Series winner, and is one of 31 major leaguers to have reached the 3,000 hit mark. His 3,630 hits still are fourth-highest all-time.
RED SCHOENDIENST, Second Baseman-Manager
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1945-56, 1961-63
Managed the Cardinals: 1965-76, 1980 (interim), 1990 (interim)
Year Inducted: 1989
One of the more prolific players and managers in the history of St. Louis, Red was a symbol of the Cardinals winning tradition. He won World Series titles with the Redbirds as a player (1946), manager (1967) and coach (1964, 1982). His 1,041 wins as a manager are the second-most in the team’s history. As a player, Schoendienst made the All-Star team nine times as a Cardinal and won the 1950 Midsummer Classic for the National League with a 14th-inning homer.
BOB GIBSON, Pitcher
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1959-75
Year Inducted: 1981
"Gibby" reigns as the most dominant pitcher in franchise history. He was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and won the World Series twice (1964 and '67), being named World Series MVP both times. Gibson’s most dominant season came in 1968, when he posted a record-low 1.12 ERA and forced a rules change that lowered the pitching mound. He is the runaway leader in wins (251), strikeouts (3,117),complete games (255) and shutouts (56) by a Cardinals pitcher.
LOU BROCK, Left Fielder
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1964-79
Year Inducted: 1985
In the summer of 1964, the Chicago Cubs dealt Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Ernie Broglio. The rest is history. Brock went on to win two World Series titles in St. Louis and joined Stan Musial in the 3,000-hit club with 3,023 in his career (2,713 with the Cardinals. Still, he is best-known forhis dominance on the basepaths. Brock stole 938 bases throughout his career, second only to Rickey Henderson in MLB history, and his 118 steals in 1974 still stand as the NL record.
WHITEY HERZOG, Manager
Managed for St. Louis Cardinals: 1980-90
Year Inducted: 2010
Dorrel Norman Elvert "Whitey" Herzog, the pride of New Athens, Ill., managed the Rangers (138 games), Angels (four games) and Royals (four-plus seasons) before joining the Cardinals in 1980. While he did well in his previous stop, those Kansas City teams couldn't match the success of Whiteyball in St. Louis. Herzog's Cardinals teams won one World Series and three NL pennants in the 1980s, and his 822 career wins are third-most in the history of the franchise.
BRUCE SUTTER, Relief Pitcher
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1981-84
Year Inducted: 2006
Before becoming a member of the Cardinals, Sutter won a Cy Young with the Chicago Cubs in 1979. With the Redbirds, "Bruuuuuce" was an All-Star twice and a World Series champion, and had four seasons with at least 20 saves. The righthander who made the split-fingered fastball famous posted the 28th-most saves in MLB history with 300.
OZZIE SMITH, Shortstop
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1982-96
Year Inducted: 2002
“The Wizard” made his mark on the history of baseball with his magical glove. Smith won 13 Gold Gloves, the most all-time among MLB shortstops. His 44.2 defensive WAR is the highest among any player in MLB history, and The Wizard’s 580 stolen bases rank 22nd in the major league leaderboards. Smith won the World Series with the Cardinals in 1982.
TONY LA RUSSA, Manager
Managed the St. Louis Cardinals: 1996-2011
Year Inducted: 2014
He didn't go into the Hall of Fame with the famed STL logo (or any other logo) on his hat, owing to the success he had previously enjoyed with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's. La Russa joined the Cardinals in 1996 and won two World Series titles and three NL pennants before retiring. No manager in Cardinals history won more games than La Russa’s 1,408.
TED SIMMONS, Catcher
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1968-1980
Year Inducted: 2021 (was elected in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic)
OTHER HALL OF FAMERS WHO WORE BIRDS ON THE BAT
Players and managers with connections to the franchise who did not go into the Hall of Fame as Cardinals (years with Cardinals in parentheses):
Pud Galvin (1892)
Roger Connor (1894-97)
Cy Young (1899-1900)
Jesse Burkett (1899-1901)
Bobby Wallace (1899-1901,1917-18)
John McGraw (1900)
Wilbert Robinson (1900)
Mordecai Brown (1903)
Kid Nichols (1904-05)
Jake Beckley (1904-07)
Roger Bresnahan (1909-12)
Vic Willis (1910)
Miller Huggins (1913-17)
Branch Rickey (1919-25)
Grover Cleveland Alexander (1926-29)
Rabbit Maranville (1927-28)
Bill McKechnie (1928-29)
Burleigh Grimes (1930-31, 1933-34)
Dazzy Vance (1933-34)
Leo Durocher (1933-37)
Walter Alston (1936)
Hoyt Wilhelm (1957)
Steve Carlton (1965-71)
Orlando Cepeda (1966-68)
Joe Torre (player 1969-74; manager 1990-95)
Lee Smith (1990-93)
Dennis Eckersley (1996-97)
John Smoltz (2009)