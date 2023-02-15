SPRINGFIELD — Higher education leaders on Wednesday reacted positively to news that Gov. J.B. Pritzker had proposed major funding increases in his 2024 budget.

“State funding helps our universities enhance the world-class education we are known for and prepare the workforce of today and tomorrow,” said University of Illinois System Tim Killeen in a statement. “We are eager to work with the governor and other elected leaders from across the state on a budget that reflects our shared interest in our state’s success, and drives equity and opportunity for all Illinoisans.”

Included in Pritzker's plans: a $100 million increase for the Monetary Assistance Program (MAP), a state-funded, need-based grant awarded to Illinois college students, by $100 million.

Administration officials say that funding, combined with federal Pell grants, would make community college free to nearly all Illinois residents at or below median income level. More than 40% of working class public university students would also have their tuition and fees covered via this combination, according to the governor's office.

The proposal also includes an additional $100 million, or a 7% increase, for the state's public universities and community colleges for operating costs.

Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said higher education is a key part of the state's economic development.

“The proposed increase in support for MAP grants will help students from across Illinois fulfill their educational goals,” Jome said. “It is widely known that students who go to college in Illinois are more likely to build lives and careers in Illinois after graduation.”

Pritzker echoed those sentiments during his speech, saying that "when students leave their home state for college, 70% of them never come back."

Southern Illinois University System President Dan Mahony said there was plenty of good news for the institution in Pritzker's plans.

The governor's proposal could provide roughly $14 million more for the university, which has campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville.

And more than 5,000 students received MAP grants last year, Mahony said, with the awards reaching over $22 million.

"If the recent trends continue, this will be the fifth year the governor has proposed and the General Assembly adopts a MAP grant increase," Mahony said. "On behalf of our students, we cannot thank them enough."

Though private institutions do not receive state funding for operating costs, their students can still benefit from additional MAP grant funding.

At Eureka College, which has an enrollment of 550, President Jamel Wright said 90% of the students are Illinois residents; the student population includes many from low-income backgrounds, including first-generation college students and students of color.

Wright also praised the inclusion of a $2.8 million Minority Teacher Scholarship program and $25 million to continue funding the Pipeline for the Advancement of Healthcare (PATH) Workforce Program.

“I continue to be pleased about the investment in higher education across the board," she said. "Although as much as the state invests in public institutions and community colleges — and of course they would and should continue to do — I think there’s an increasing need to support the private colleges and universities.”

Several downstate community colleges also reacted positively to the governor’s plans, particularly the increases in MAP funding.

For instance, at Lake Land College in Mattoon, two in five students come from low-income backgrounds or are eligible for a federal Pell Grant, said President Josh Bullock. “An increase in MAP grants can have a significant impact on their ability to continue on their path to an education,” he said.

Heartland Community College spokesman Steve Fast said in an email that the MAP grant is a vital tool that “shrinks” the gap for students seeking a college education.

He said it was unclear whether the proposed MAP funding increase would provide eligibility for students in short-term community college certificate and training programs of less than 16 credit hours. “We are hopeful that MAP grants can extend to these programs to reach more students attain the training they need to immediately enter the workforce,” Fast said.

Julie Melton, assistant vice president of institutional advancement at Richland Community College in Decatur, said the institution on Wednesday did not know the specific impact that the proposal would have on the college.

However, she said, “we appreciate the governor's continued investment in education which will remove barriers and give students an equal opportunity to a quality education."

Brenden Moore, Taylor Vidmar, Rob Stroud and Les O'Dell contributed to this story.

