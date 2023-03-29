SPRINGFIELD — Less than three months after state lawmakers passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a semiautomatic weapons ban, Illinois gun owners gathered in the capital city for their annual march and rally.

The Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day, known as IGOLD, has been an annual fixture during the spring legislative session since the 1990s, bringing gun owners from across the state to the Capitol to rally and meet with legislators. The event is organized by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

The ISRA called this year’s rally the “most important IGOLD ever” as members wait for court rulings that will determine whether the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban, passed in lame-duck session in January, will be upheld.

The law immediately halted sales of several military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines while forcing gun owners in possession of those items, which are grandfathered if purchased prior to the law taking effect, to register them with the state police by the end of this year. It has been challenged in both state and federal courts.

"We can't just sit by and do nothing while our rights are taken away because people think nobody cares and people do care," said march attendee Kathy Archer, of Braidwood. "It's so important and I wish more people were here because it's just totally unconstitutional what Illinois is trying to do, and we've got to stand up and say no."

The rally united a few hundred participants from around the state and featured Republican lawmakers who expressed anger over gun policies supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats who hold supermajorities in the legislature.

"I know more than anyone how important it is for our Second Amendment rights," Rep. Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora said at the rally, held in front of the Abraham Lincoln statute just outside the Capitol. "It is our God-given right to bear arms, to protect ourselves and the direction that we are going in this country makes it more and more important each day."

Participants called on lawmakers to get rid of Firearm Owner Identification cards, which are required of anyone seeking to possess firearms or ammunition in Illinois.

"We may not have the numbers in this place but we've got the law," said state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City. "The constitution is on our side here and if J.B. Pritzker thinks he is going to make you register your legally obtained firearms, he better pack a lunch."

The rally comes three days after three children and three adult staff members were killed in a mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, prompting another wave of national discussion and commentary on the issue of gun restrictions.

There have been 128 mass shootings in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent organization that collects data on gun violence incidents.

At an unrelated press conference earlier in the day, Pritzker said that those advocating for the Second Amendment were welcome to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest.

“Everybody’s voice should be heard, and if people want to gather and make their point, this is obviously the city to do it in, the legislature's here in session, so we welcome everybody, all views,” Pritzker said.

Illinois gun advocates argue that lawful gun owners are not the reason mass shootings occur and that limiting or banning access to guns will not decrease tragic events such as the one in Nashville.

"Guns get blamed for what criminals use them for and they need to enforce and make stricter crimes on criminals," participant Kenny Cox said. "A gun in the hands of a good guy is a good thing, but a gun in the hands of a bad guy is a bad thing."

Similar sentiment was echoed by participant William Clark, who serves as a range safety officer for the Boy Scouts in Pekin.

"I've got my FOID card, I've got my concealed carry card, I went to other classes (but) I'm not being judged by that," Clark said. "I'm being judged by the bad people and that's not fair. I'm tired of politicians playing politics with my rights."