Illinois GOP leaders question crime bill

The Illinois legislature’s top two Republicans are asking if Gov. J.B. Pritzker and top Democrats placed a little-noticed provision in the massive criminal justice reform package passed in January specifically to oust the head of a state agency who was investigating a Pritzker supporter accused of filing phony overtime reports.

Pritzker’s office on Friday dismissed the questions raised by the GOP leaders, saying the provision was part of a package of ethics reforms that were long overdue.

The provision drew scrutiny following a Tribune story outlining events leading up to the indictment by a Sangamon County grand jury last month of Pritzker ally Jenny Thornley, formerly the top financial officer of the Illinois State Police Merit Board. Thornley is accused of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 by reporting overtime she did not work and forging documents purportedly signed by Jack Garcia, then the merit’s board’s executive director.

After Garcia began investigating the overtime issue in early 2020, Thornley, who had worked on Pritzker’s 2018 campaign, raised allegations that he had sexually harassed and abused her in emails she sent to top Pritzker administration officials and in a text to the governor’s wife, M.K. Pritzker, according to filings in a separate federal court case. Garcia has denied the allegations.

An outside investigation by the merit board determined there was sufficient evidence to conclude Thornley forged documents to boost her overtime pay and insufficient evidence to back up her sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Garcia.

But GOP leaders want to know why a line was stuck into the sweeping crime package passed by legislators in January that prohibited anyone who has worked for the State Police — as Garcia had — from holding the merit board’s top job as of January 2022.

Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods and House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs sent letters Friday questioning the provision to Pritzker and the General Assembly’s Democratic leaders, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside and Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park.

The GOP leaders maintained the provision was “surreptitiously added” by Democrats to the 850-page crime reform bill shortly before it passed in the early morning hours of Jan. 13.

“It has not gone unnoticed that Mr. Garcia is the one who started investigating Ms. Thornley’s false overtime claims,” the McConchie and Durkin wrote.

Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said the provision changing requirements for the merit board’s executive director is designed to “ensure there is no favoritism in hiring.”

The goal is for the public and state troopers to have “complete confidence that officers are being held to the highest standards and that merit board decisions are made without bias by preexisting relationship,” Bittner said.

“It would be a challenge for anyone who personally served with troopers to make such objective decisions,” she said.

Bittner said the provision in question first emerged in separate legislation that didn’t pass five days before it was amended to the final legislation. Republicans argue that the provision was not aired out in a legislative hearing.

Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims of Chicago, the crime bill’s sponsor in the upper chamber, disputed any suggestions that political considerations lurked behind the merit board provision, saying its emergence in the final crime package was “nothing nefarious.”

Sims acknowledged the provision that changed the job requirements of the board’s executive director was added in an early morning amendment to the crime package.

But he said the only reason it was not in earlier drafts of the bill that passed was because it was part of a series of related changes, including tweaks in police licensing, certification and decertification, that arose from a working group that included members the law enforcement community and the attorney general.

“It didn’t come out of left field,” Sims said.

The change was part of an effort to diversify the overall State Police workforce by ensuring there are not conflicts of interest when, for example, cadets are chosen for new State Police classes, Sims said.

Sims said he knew of no effort by the Pritzker administration to change requirements for the executive director position.

“They did not reach out to me about this issue,” Sims said. “That was not even a consideration. We didn’t even talk about this element of the bill.”

Further, Sims said, the provision “was not directed at any one employee.”

“We were not looking at the impact on any one employee,” Sims said. “Our focus was on how we were going to change the overall system.”

Bittner also said the change was not directed at any individual. But she said the administration believed the executive director should not be on contract, as Garcia was, a move that could allow merit board workers to receive state pensions simultaneously.

When Thornley reached out to the governor’s wife and multiple ranking officials in the Pritzker administration in early 2020, according to the independent review, she complained in a text to M.K. Pritzker about sexual harassment. “I have a horrible incident that has taken place,” she wrote. “I need JB to know what’s going on and hope they are keeping him aware.”

In response, M.K. Pritzker informed her that “members of the administration needed to handle the issue in line with established procedures,” the governor’s office said last month.

The merit board moved forward with the administration’s advice to initiate an outside review of both the overtime case and Thornley’s allegations. Thornley and Garcia were initially placed on administrative leave while the review was underway.

After the review was completed, Thornley was terminated from her $86,400 per year post as the board’s chief fiscal officer and director of personnel in July 2020.

Garcia, who joined the board in 2017 before Pritzker took office and was paid $105,600 a year, was reinstated to his merit board post. However, he left his position last week to take over as public safety director for southwest suburban Burbank, a city official confirmed.

In a federal lawsuit filed last April that names both the board and Garcia as defendants, Thornley claims she was fired by the merit board in retaliation after she filed complaints alleging sexual harassment and abuse by Garcia. He has denied those charges.

