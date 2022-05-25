Illinois GOP governor candidates address gun violence, crime in competing debates

Following the slaying of at least 19 students and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence and Chicago crime became the dominant issues Tuesday in dueling televised debates among the six men seeking Illinois’ Republican governor nomination.
State Sen. Darren Bailey of downstate Xenia called Chicago “a crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole” when asked about gun violence.
“Let’s just call it what it is,” said Bailey, who once co-sponsored legislation to split Chicago from the rest of the state. “And no one knows that better than the friends and the people that live in Chicago. Something’s wrong. City leaders, they hate the police.”
Bailey’s comments were made at a debate where he appeared alongside businessman Gary Rabine of Bull Valley and cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. They came right after a separate televised forum that featured Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, a former state senator, and Max Solomon, a lawyer from Hazel Crest.
Irvin called the Texas school shooting “a horrific act.”
“We need to make sure we support our police and we support our neighbors and our families and our friends and these schoolchildren that we don’t allow weapons to get in the hands of criminals and those with mental illnesses,” Irvin said.
“I believe in the Second Amendment, but I believe background checks are very necessary,” Irvin said, adding the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card, or FOID, law for gun owners was “broken and definitely needs to be fixed.”
But Schimpf said no additional gun laws were needed. Instead, he said, “We need to enforce the gun laws that we have. We need to enforce the background checks. But we need to get rid of the FOID.”
Irvin, Schimpf and Solomon appeared at 6 p.m. in a forum hosted by NBC-Ch. 5 and Telemundo. An hour later, Bailey, Rabine and Sullivan appeared for an hour on WGN-Ch. 9. All six are vying for the June 28 GOP primary nomination for governor and the right to take on first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 8.
The split debates, which prevented questioning among the full field, allowed the three candidates on WGN to attack Irvin in absentia for spending millions of dollars on TV ads and mailers that question their Republican loyalties.
Bailey bemoaned the Aurora mayor’s absence and labeled him a “mini-Mike Madigan,” a reference to the recently indicted former Illinois House speaker and state Democratic Party chairman.
“It’s actually a shame that Richard Irvin chose not to be here tonight because I was actually looking forward to having a conversation with him face to face,” Bailey said. “Richard Irvin is as corrupt as Mike Madigan, and actually electing Richard Irvin into this seat would be no different from allowing Mike Madigan to serve as governor.”
Though the situation left Irvin with the opportunity to try to continue his attacks on his rivals unrebutted, he chose to save them for the post-debate spin room in criticizing them for not showing up.
During the earlier forum, Irvin again continued to deflect questions about the influence former President Donald Trump holds over the GOP.
Irvin continued to refuse to specifically say if he voted for Trump in past elections, someone he referred to as an “idiot” and a “bigoted racist” in text messages uncovered by WTTW. He did, however, say “yes” when asked if Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency amid Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Previously, Irvin has said only that “Joe Biden is the president.”
But Irvin refused to say if he believed the storming of the nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection. “It’s not a yes or no question,” Irvin said, adding those who “broke the law should be prosecuted” but those who were “engaged in peaceful protests” should not. And asked if he wanted Trump’s endorsement, Irvin said he was looking “for the endorsement of the voters.”
But it was the topic of gun violence and crime, in light of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and continued outbreaks of violent crime in Chicago, that took up a large portion of each forum.
Sullivan, Rabine and Bailey each offered their version of thoughts and prayers for the families of the victims but also said mental health issues, not gun laws, are at the core of the problem.
“Much of these issues, that we’re dealing with actually have more to do with mental health than anything else,” said Bailey, who has pushed legislation that would repeal the state’s required FOID card.
When mass shootings occur, “Democrats always want to talk immediately about gun control and limiting our Second Amendment rights,” Sullivan said.
In addition to needing to “look at mental health services,” he said, “we also have to look at faith and fatherhood.”
Rabine also said he thought stricter gun laws weren’t the answer, noting mass shooting and other violent crimes happen in places like Chicago that have stringent rules in place.
“Still, bad people are going to get guns,” Rabine said. “When bad people get guns … bad things are going to happen.”
The three candidates appearing on WGN offered few specifics on policies or programs they would put forward to address rising crime, instead saying they would listen to and support police and push to remove Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx from office, something that would require a change in state law.
After referring to Chicago as a “hellhole,” Bailey said the solution was to “restore confidence in our government by electing honorable men and women to these positions.”
At the earlier forum, Irvin recounted learning in February 2019 about the killing of five people and the wounding of five others, including police officers, by a disgruntled former employee of Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora while he was mayor. Months later, Irvin joined with mayors across the country urging congressional action on gun safety.
But Irvin has since denied signing such a letter and instead has said he was focused on fixing the FOID card system, though many of his rivals favor eliminating the card requirement for gun owners.
Solomon, a U.S. citizen from Lagos, Nigeria, whose campaign has largely been relegated to public forums, said the answer to curb gun violence in schools was to “make sure that every school in the state of Illinois has armed security guards.”
As for crime in Chicago, Irvin repeated his line that he called National Guard troops into Aurora to deal with violent protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In actuality, only the governor has the authority to call out the National Guard as was done by Pritzker based on Irvin’s request.
“If necessary, I would definitely call them in to Chicago as governor,” Irvin said of the National Guard, stopping short of saying if he believed it necessary.
For his part, Rabine said a key priority for addressing crime would be to repeal Illinois’ status as a “sanctuary state,” where there are restrictions on local law enforcement cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
“The sanctuary state is creating a state where illegal felons are treated better than anywhere else in the country here in Illinois,” Rabine said.
Irvin also said he would move to revoke Illinois’ sanctuary state protections for immigrants in the country illegally and said Aurora was not a sanctuary city. But in June 2019, amid plans for Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids, Irvin issued a statement that his city joined with Pritzker and Lightfoot “in prohibiting the use of our resources to aid or support ICE in its enforcement activities.”
The split forums occurred even though candidates typically resolve differences over televised debates. But in this case the dueling debates occurred when Bailey, Rabine and Sullivan agreed to appear at WGN, which made its invitation before NBC. Irvin accepted the later NBC offer but Bailey, Rabine and Sullivan kept their commitment to WGN.
But Irvin said Wednesday he would appear at a June 2 League of Women Voters on
ABC-Ch. 7. Bailey’s campaign said the downstate senator had a conflict for that date and urged the station to select a new date.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022