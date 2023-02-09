Illinois’ bet on gambling expansion appears to be paying off.

According to a Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability report released last week, adjusted gross receipts of Illinois casinos and net terminal income for video gambling machines combined in 2022 to exceed $4 billion for the first time.

Much of that growth can be attributed to the meteoric rise in video gambling, which besides a COVID-induced reduction in 2020, has increased every year since the machines were introduced in bars, restaurants and truck stops across the state in 2013.

After pandemic-induced down years, brick-and-mortar casino revenue in 2022 essentially matched what was generated in 2019.

A closer look reveals more nuance, as all but one casino recorded lower revenue numbers in 2022 versus 2019. Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, which accounted for nearly 40% of all casino revenue, increased its revenue in that period by 15%. The other nine combined for a 9% drop.

The commission points to the rise of video gambling as the main culprit. Plus Rivers was the only existing casino to take advantage of the opportunity to expand the number of gaming positions they can offer as allowed under the massive gambling omnibus legislation signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019.

Among other things, the law permitted six additional brick-and-mortar casinos, allowed for slots and table games at the state's tracks and legalized sports betting. Revenue from this expansion is meant to fund the state's capital construction program.

The law upped the state’s take of video gaming revenue to 34% — with 5% set aside for municipalities and the rest going toward a state fund for capital projects.

Video gambling interests got some action too as the law also allowed for an additional sixth video gambling terminal to be installed at each establishment and up to 10 at truck stops. It also upped the maximum wager from $2 to $4.

The impacts of this law were evident throughout the report. Case in point, video gambling brought $921 million into state coffers in calendar year 2022, nearly $400 million more than in 2019.

There were 33,294 video gambling machines in operation in 2019 and just over 45,000 in 2022.

This can be attributed to the increased tax rate, additional machines and higher maximum wagers. The amount of income generated per machine per day rose from $138 to $165 in that span.

The numbers "suggest that the video gaming industry continues to grow and has yet to reach its peak," according to the report.

At the same time, brick-and-mortar casino tax revenue dropped from $455 million in 2019 to $363 million in 2022, a product of a change in how table games are taxed. However, growth in video gambling tax revenue more than offset this loss.

However, the commission characterized 2023 as "a pivotal year" for the casino industry in the state as the six new casinos (Chicago, Danville, Homewood, Rockford, Walker's Bluff and Waukegan) move closer to opening.

Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino opened a temporary facility last year and could open its permanent facility later this year. Casinos in Danville, Homewood and at Walker's Bluff in southern Illinois may open in 2023 as well. Temporary facilities are expected to open in Chicago and Waukegan.

“While cannibalization and area saturation are valid potential concerns that could limit growth, particularly in high-density video gaming municipalities and regions, the new gaming facilities authorized through (the 2019 law) should lead to significant improvement in Illinois’ casino revenues,” the report states.

“When supplemented with video gaming’s consistent and steady growth, gaming revenues should reach new heights in 2023 and in the years to come,” it concludes.

The report did not even touch upon one of the largest growth industries: sports betting. Though full-year totals were not yet available, Illinois' sports betting handle through November was more than $8.7 billion, with revenue exceeding $700 million.

Bear down?

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are seeking to bolt Soldier Field for a new stadium to be built on the massive 326-acre Arlington Park site in the northwest suburbs.

To help finance the project, which would also include the development of a mixed-use retail and entertainment district, the team is looking to Springfield for help.

Legislation was filed earlier this week that would allow for property tax assessments to be frozen for up to 40 years on “mega projects” such as the Bears are proposing. The team would also have to negotiate an annual payment-in-lieu-of-taxes with local taxing bodies.

Consider this the opening salvo.

Any type of public assistance for the Bears — valued at $5.8 billion by Forbes in August 2022 — will be met with deep skepticism under the Capitol dome. Pritzker, asked about the proposal during a stop in Peoria on Tuesday, poured cold water on the idea.

“I love the Bears. I do. But it is a private business,” Pritzker said. “And I honestly do not think that the public has an obligation to fund in this major way a private business.”

Still, Pritzker said “we’ll see how this project moves along in the General Assembly.”

One thing is for certain: It is not 1989, when the Chicago White Sox leveraged a potential move to Tampa, Florida, to secure public funding for what is now known as Guaranteed Rate Field. No one seriously believes the Bears will leave the Chicago region if they do not get what they want.

22 states where online gambling is legal A look at where online gambling is legal Arizona Arkansas Colorado Connecticut Delaware Illinois Indiana Iowa Louisiana Michigan Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New York Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island Tennessee Virginia Washington D.C. West Virginia Wyoming