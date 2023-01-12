Illinois fines Quartz health insurance company $500K for violations

CHICAGO — Illinois has fined health insurance company Quartz $500,000 for failing to cover substance use disorder and mental health treatments at adequate levels.
Quartz sells health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act exchange at
healthcare.gov, and off the exchange, in parts of northwestern Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Insurance announced Wednesday that it had fined the insurance company for violations of federal and state laws that require insurers to offer the same level of coverage for mental health and substance use disorder care as they do for traditional medical and surgical care.
Attempts to reach Quartz for comment Thursday were not immediately successful. The state insurance department said Quartz has paid the fine and agreed to take corrective action.
The state found in a market conduct exam that Quartz wrongly required prior authorization for substance use disorder claims; required prior authorization for access to Naltrexone, which is a craving reduction medicine for alcohol and opioid use disorder; only allowed consumers to have 30 days worth of anti-anxiety and antipsychotic medications instead of up to 90; and did not allow patients with asthma or other life-threatening bronchial ailments to refill prescriptions for inhalants just a few days before they were due for refills.
The market conduct exam was performed in 2021 and 2022.
“With so many of us focused on health and wellness at the beginning of the new year, this is an ideal time to remind health insurance companies about the importance of access to care, particularly for people struggling and seeking treatment for mental health and substance use disorder,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.
Cities With the Largest Educational Wage Gaps
Photo Credit: michaeljung / Shutterstock
While recent economic trends have encouraged companies to
relax degree requirements as a way to attract more workers, for the last several decades higher education has been tightly coupled with economic opportunity in the U.S.
Unemployment rates tend to be lower for people with greater educational attainment, and
wages tend to be higher. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median weekly earnings for workers with a high school diploma total $809, but for college degree holders that figure is $1,334, while those with professional degrees earn $1,924 per week.
But college education comes at a cost, and students in recent decades have struggled with rising tuition and fees. According to data from the
College Board, inflation-adjusted tuition and fees for a public four-year college are 2.25 times higher than they were three decades ago, while private nonprofit four-year colleges cost 1.8 times more. This trend has only begun to slow in the past few years as colleges face declining enrollment in the face of greater questions about the value of higher education and a shrinking college-age population.
michaeljung
The share of Americans that are college graduates has grown nearly every year for over two decades
Historically, students’ belief in future economic returns on their education has mostly outweighed concerns over rising costs. In 2000, the share of Americans 25 years and older with bachelor degrees was 25%. Bachelor’s degree attainment in the U.S. has grown steadily since the turn of the century, and today, 35% of the 25-years-and-older population has their bachelor’s degree.
Workers with only a high school diploma have seen their real wages decrease
The importance of education for economic opportunity has become even clearer as gaps in earnings between more- and less-educated workers have grown over time. In inflation-adjusted dollars, professional degree holders have seen median wage growth of more than 15% since the year 2000. Bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degree holders have also seen modest growth in real dollars over the same span. But for high school graduates, real median annual wages have declined by 4.1% since the beginning of the millennium. Professional degree holders earned 2.5 times as much as a high school graduate in 2000, but earn 3 times as much now.
California and Virginia have the largest educational wage gaps
The gap between high school graduates and people with higher levels of education also varies across geography. Many locations with economies that rely heavily on professional fields have the greatest educational wage gaps, in large part because the share of the population with higher education tends to be greater. Topping the list of states with the largest educational wage gaps are California (+113.3%) and Virginia (+112.5%), where the typical college graduate earns more than twice what the typical high school degree holder does. In both states, the share of workers with college degrees exceeds the national rate. In contrast, states with smaller gaps, like Wyoming (+31.3%) and Mississippi (+47.1%), have college attainment rates well below the national average.
In addition to leading the U.S. at the state level, California’s cities also display some of the largest gaps between earnings for high school and college graduates. Five of the 15 large metropolitan areas with the greatest educational wage gaps are found in California, led by the San Jose metro. With nearly two-thirds of the population holding a college degree and boosted by well-paying Silicon Valley jobs, college graduates in San Jose earn 180% more than high school graduates.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the largest educational wage gaps, researchers at
Smartest Dollar calculated the educational wage gap as the percentage difference in median annual wages for college graduates (including advanced degree holders) and high school graduates only. Wages were calculated for full-time workers, and in the event of a tie, the location with the greater median annual wage for full-time college graduates was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest educational wage gaps.
Small and midsize US metros with the largest educational wage gaps
15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +90.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $95,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 62.8%
Shutterstock
14. Fresno, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +92.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $77,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 31.6%
Shutterstock
13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +93.6% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $91,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $47,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 55.9%
Shutterstock
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: Charl W Folscher / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +97.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $79,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 45.4%
Shutterstock
11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +99.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,200 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 47.1%
Shutterstock
10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: RaulCano / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 43.7%
Shutterstock
9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: Luciano Mortula – LGM / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 51.2%
Shutterstock
8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $84,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $42,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 50.8%
Shutterstock
7. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: John T / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $84,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $42,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 58.8%
Shutterstock
6. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $90,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $45,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 51.1%
Shutterstock
5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $100,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 54.8%
Shutterstock
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +119.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $90,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $41,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 46.2%
Shutterstock
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +122.2% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $100,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $45,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 63.1%
Shutterstock
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Bogdan Vacarciuc / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +140.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $120,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 63.6%
Shutterstock
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +180.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $140,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 64.9%
Shutterstock
