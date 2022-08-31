Illinois EPA offering electric car rebate program

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be funding a second round of rebates for residents who have purchased an all-electric vehicle.

The first round of rebates will close Sept. 30 and the second round will take place from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

Those that apply can get a $4,000 rebate for an all-electric passenger vehicle, or $1,500 for a all-electric motorcycle.

Those that apply must apply within 90 days of purchase. Electric vehicle owners can apply on the Illinois' EV Rebate Program website.

Qualified vehicles must be fully electric powered, plugged in to charge and licensed to drive on a public road. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrids or extended-range electric vehicles that can also use traditional fuel are not eligible.

To qualify applicants must: resided in Illinois at the time of the vehicle purchase; be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State; must no be rented or leased; must not have received a EV rebate for the same vehicle; cannot exceed the purchase amount; purchaser must retain ownership for 12 consecutive months following purchase; must apply within 90 days after vehicle purchase date; and must show proof of purchase, purchase invoice, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.