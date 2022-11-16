Illinois Democrats' election wins to have political, policy consequences

Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SPRINGFIELD — On Election Day, it's typical for the chattering classes to text each other a common refrain: "What are you hearing?"

The simple, open-ended question is meant to garner feedback of any sort as to how turnout is looking and how it might impact results revealed to all just hours later. It helps pass the time on what's a long, long day.

Among the things I heard this year: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker would win but only by single digits, possibly as tight as five percentage points; Republicans would win at least one of three competitive suburban congressional seats; and that the GOP had a real shot of winning both competitive Illinois Supreme Court elections.

It made sense — all the talk leading up to the election was about the "red wave" that was about to sweep across the country, including Illinois.

Well, in the latest proof that voters have the final word regardless of pre-election punditry, the "red wave" failed to manifest in Illinois, having met a solid "blue wall."

This included a comfortable 12-point victory for Pritzker over Republican nominee Darren Bailey, a Democratic sweep of all the other statewide constitutional offices, a congressional delegation with 14 Democrats and only three Republicans and a 5-2 Democratic majority on the state supreme court.

Not to mention the state legislature, where Democrats held onto their supermajorities in both chambers, even netting four or five additional seats in the state House. In January, the House Democratic caucus will be larger than it ever was under now-indicted former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Democrats defied expectations and conventional wisdom for midterm elections, in which voters typically punish the party in power whether it's fair or not.

Holding my own feet to the fire, I missed on a few of the pre-election predictions I made in this column two weeks ago.

In the 17th Congressional District, I picked Republican Esther Joy King to win. But Democrat Eric Sorensen was the election night victor, winning 52% to 48%, a margin of just over 8,000 votes.

In the Illinois Supreme Court, I predicted a split decision. But voters instead delivered a Democratic sweep.

I was certainly not the only one who underestimated the night Democrats were to have. Elected officials and operatives in both parties predicted wins for Pritzker and the rest of the statewide ticket while Republicans would have a decent night down ballot.

It didn't come to pass. And, there will be consequences to that result.

Politically, it has already cost the two top Republicans in the legislature their jobs. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, stood down as leader of his caucus last week. He will be replaced by state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, the first woman to hold that role.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, was deposed by his members in favor of state Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove.

The policy impact will be seen immediately as well.

If Republicans made meaningful gains in the legislature, there would have been more pressure for wholesale changes to the pretrial detention aspects of the SAFE-T Act, the major criminal justice reform law signed by Pritzker last year.

The law's provision abolishing cash bail takes effect Jan. 1. Even advocates acknowledge that the law needs some changes before then. Lawmakers are expected to take the issue up during the second week of veto session, which starts Nov. 29.

However, after Democrats' solid night, the expectation is that any changes will be more of a cleanup than an overhaul. The law's advocates said as much this week.

"The Pretrial Fairness Act was on the ballot last week and the Dems swept the midterm," said state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago. "The people of Illinois chose safer communities over fear-mongering. The people of Illinois chose public safety over the Republican hysteria."

State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, added that "we can declare victory," and that the legislature "needs to make sure that it is implemented and intact on Jan. 1."

Democrats' expanded majorities will also give them more room to maneuver on a number of policy issues, such as abortion rights and guns.

On the latter topic, Pritzker has made clear he wants to enact an assault weapons ban in Illinois. This was previously a third rail in Illinois Democratic politics when the caucus had several members hailing from rural, downstate districts.

It will still be a heavy lift. However, the party's gains in the suburbs and the sheer numbers they now command in both chambers makes it as likely as ever to get across the finish line.

Elections have consequences. We've seen some of those play out already with more to come.

State revenues up

Illinois' fiscal situation continues to improve, according to two separate government agencies.

In reports released earlier this week, both the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget have revised their fiscal year 2023 revenue forecasts upward by billions of dollars.

It continues a trend of robust post-pandemic revenue growth driven by better-than-expected personal and corporate income tax receipts and, to a lesser extent, sales tax numbers.

"While inflation is no doubt a concern for the nation’s economy going forward, it has provided short-term benefits in the form of elevated tax revenues from sales taxes (higher prices), income taxes (higher wages), and interest income (higher interest rates)," the COGFA report states.

According to the GOMB report, Pritzker would like to use $1 billion of the windfall to make an additional payment into the state's "rainy day" fund. This is after lawmakers agreed to deposit $1 billion into the previously depleted fund earlier this year.

After this and some other new expenditures, GOMB estimates the fiscal year 2023 budget surplus to be at $1.7 billion — up from the initial projection of $444 million.

Will good times continue? Well, GOMB states in the report that "most of this fiscal year 2023 revenue forecast revision is assumed to be one-time in nature.

The five-year budgetary forecast shows trouble ahead. In fiscal year 2024, GOMB now projects a $357 million surplus. It projects deficits of $384 million in 2025, $625 million in 2026, $567 million in 2027 and $708 million in 2028.

Still, the state has taken major steps in just a few years. In October 2019, the projected deficit this year was $2.86 billion and more than $3 billion in 2024 and 2025.

Too long, didn't read: Robust revenue growth has driven budget surpluses in 2022 and 2023 and likely will in 2024. The state has made significant dents in its structural budget deficit. But a deficit remains, so lawmakers will have to be fiscally disciplined the next two years despite the additional cash temporarily flowing into state coffers.