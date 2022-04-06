Illinois crime laws: Tracking 13 bills lawmakers are considering

Staring down an election in November where rising crime will be among the most pressing issues, state lawmakers have unveiled a holistic package of bills to address it prior to adjourning later this week.

Several proposals have been rolled out over the past week. They include several community-based initiatives as well as proposals that get tough on those who participate in organized retail crime and carjackings.

Here are 13 of the bills working through the chamber now. This story will be updated, so check back to keep up with the status of the legislation.

House Bill 1091

A collaboration between the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the bill creates and defines a violation of organized retail crime — something not currently spelled out in state statute — with the intent of deterring the activity and reducing the ability of offenders to evade custody.

Among other things, the proposal provides jurisdiction to any state’s attorney in a county where any element of the organized retail crime took place so that he or she can prosecute the whole crime.

The proposal awaits consideration in the Illinois Senate.

House Bill 1095

The proposal would establish a co-responder pilot program at police departments in East St. Louis, Peoria, Springfield and Waukegan. These units would coordinate social services with violence survivors.

The bill passed the House on April 5 and awaits consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 1103

Calls for more cameras along expressways around the state, would create a $1 million residential camera pilot program. Basically, those who contribute footage that contributes to the criminal conviction of an offender would receive a $100 reward. The measure passed the House and awaits consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 1321

Creates a fund and grant program to provide behavioral health services to first responders. It passed the House and awaits consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 1568

Creates a package to recruit and retain police officers. It includes creating deferred retirement option plans for Illinois State Police officers and the lowering of the retirement age for select ISP employees from 60 to 55. It passed the House on April 5 and awaits consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 1571

The legislation creates a grant program for child care centers to provide after hours and nightly child care for the children of first responders and other workers working late shifts.

House Bill 3699

The legislation would allow for the creation of "Metropolitan Enforcement Groups," or cooperatives of law enforcement, that work together to target carjacking. These groups would be eligible for grants to assist in enforcement. The legislation awaits votes in the Senate and House.

House Bill 3772

The bill would shield victims of carjacking from having to pay red light or speed camera fines incurred after the vehicle has been hijacked. Under the proposal, the court would be able to consider whether the car was stolen before the violation occurred. It passed the Senate and awaits consideration in the House.

House Bill 3863

Creates the Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Fund to be used by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board to provide grants to law enforcement agencies for hiring and retention of law enforcement officers. It has passed the Senate and awaits consideration in the House.

House Bill 3893

The legislation would extend the Jan. 1, 2023 sunset date for allowing officers to use a device to record a conversation during an investigation.

House Bill 4364

Creates the Mental Health and Substance Use Prevention Fund to allow the Department of Human Services to offer grants and programs in county jails for incarcerated individuals or people who have been recently discharged. It awaits consideration in the House and Senate.

House Bill 4608

Funds storage of body camera footage and clarifies when officers can and cannot have cameras on. It passed the Senate on April 7 and awaits consideration in the House.

House Bill 4736

The legislation would create the Crime Reduction Task Force, a statewide anonymous tip hotline and boost the state's witness protection program. It passed the House on April 5.

