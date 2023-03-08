SPRINGFIELD — Legislation aimed at protecting children involved in the growing industry of social media influencing is moving through the Illinois statehouse.

The measure, Senate Bill 1782, addresses the rise in so-called "kidfluencer" content found on online platforms. It would change child labor laws to include families who have monetized content featuring minors, and it would require parents to set up a trust account with a percentage of earnings for the minors who participated in such content.

It's a measure that Shreya Nallamothu, a student at University High School in Normal, says is needed to protect kids and teenagers. Nallamothu appeared at the statehouse Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass the legislation, which is sponsored by Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora.

“I’m 15, Gen-Z, the stereotype kind of rings true: I’m always online, on social media and TikTok," she said in an interview. "When I’m scrolling, I see these kids' TikTok dances and YouTube videos and their entire lives are being filmed and broadcasted.

“It seems very innocent, and for the most part it is — except when these families start making money.”

Nallamothu became interested in "kidfluencer" content as part of an independent study course.

“I was very surprised to learn in my research about child influencers, that there is nothing in place that guarantees these young children that the income being generated off of YouTube and TikTok, is going to be set aside and kept for them,” she said.

Under the legislation, compensation includes any proprietorship, partnership, company, or other corporation assuming the name or identity of that particular individual or family for the purpose of content creation.

Vlogging — creating content shared on an online platform, often in exchange for compensation — "is now an activity that is rampant on the internet, and a lot of it is fine," Koehler said. "But (what) we’re talking about in this bill, is what happens when a child, their family vlogs them and distributes it and monetizes it."

The measure also creates criteria to differentiate between casual posting and content creation as a form of labor.

“Traditional child actors have been protected for a number of years by child labor laws,” Holmes said. “However, there’s nothing on the books to protect these child influencers. Parents should not be able to profit from the work of their children."

One dividing line: whether at least 30% of the compensated video content includes a minor, whether visual or an oral narrative. Another is whether a video generated more than 10 cents per view, a threshold generally achieved when the content is viewed widely.

While nothing in the bill prohibits the minor from engaging in vlogging, it does aim to discourage "kidfluencing" in an effort to protect kids' privacy.

“I also can’t help thinking of all of these young kids as they start off with all these videos of them,” Holmes said. “You have videos of them in diapers; you have videos of them plastered all over the internet in all stages of growing up. When they become adults, there’s a very good possibility that they are not going to want those videos out there.”

The bill also includes provisions that would allow individuals who were featured in content as children the ability to request its removal from online platforms, meaning any public website, application, social or advertising network, search engine and email service.

“As someone who has grown up on the internet," Nallamothu said, "I have seen how children are too young to understand the gravity of what they’re being forced to do on vlogs, generating income that they will not have access to.”

Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, expressed concerns that the legislation doesn't go far enough to protect child privacy.

“It seems like all this horrible information or private information could get out there, and it doesn't fix that, but it just says, ‘oh, make sure you get paid a little bit for it,” Plummer said.

Koehler said that he plans to work with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to ensure the bill provides the proper consumer protections.

“I know that there’s other issues, but I think what’s important too is if we pass the parameters of this and say, ‘you know, here’s issues we feel very strongly about’ and we’re going to see other states do this,” Koehler said. “Other states will follow our lead, and then we can see some federal action as well.”

Similar legislation has been proposed in states like Washington, but no other states have passed legislation protecting child influencers, the lawmakers said.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Senate Labor Committee with the understanding that amendments will be brought forward to address concerns regarding implementation and furthering privacy protections.

Nallamothu was joined by her family in Springfield.

“All those million hours watching YouTube and TikTok, finally led to something meaningful,” said her mother, Swathi Kakarala. "I am happy and proud.”

Nallamothu said she is looking forward to working with the General Assembly as the bill makes its way through the legislative process. She credited her teacher, Morgan Schmidt, for encouraging her research.