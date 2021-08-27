Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller calls for Biden's impeachment

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has joined a chorus of congressional Republicans calling for President Joe Biden's resignation after a suicide bombing outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, left at least a dozen U.S. servicemembers dead.

"President Joe Biden has shown a reckless disregard for the safety and security of our troops stationed overseas and Americans here at home," Miller said in a statement. "Congress must act and begin immediate impeachment hearings to hold the President responsible for the decisions he made that cost service members their lives."

Miller represents Illinois' 15th congressional district, covering the conservative central and southwestern portions of the state.

She joins about two dozen GOP lawmakers who have called for Biden to resign or be impeached, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

It comes amid a chaotic evacuation of remaining American citizens and Afghan allies from the country, which is now controlled by the Taliban following the collapse of the American-backed government in mid-August.

The U.S. military is still in control of the airport as it rushes to get as many people out before the August 31 deadline to withdraw all troops and put an end to America's longest war.

Other members of Illinois' GOP congressional delegation had harsh words for Biden, but stopped short of calling for his removal from office.

“This situation was completely avoidable," said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. "Regardless of the decision to withdraw, the way in which President Biden has conducted this withdrawal has been an absolute disaster. The deaths of our troops and Afghan civilians are a direct consequence of the President’s botched, rushed withdrawal. His attempts to meet an arbitrary, political deadline has cost American lives."

"The attacks in Kabul must be a wake-up call for President Biden," said Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. "He is the Commander-in-Chief, and he must reverse his arbitrary deadline, work to ensure evacuation routes are protected, and make sure that no American is left behind."

Miller is one of the most conservative members of the House and was an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

One of her first votes as a member of Congress was against impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, saying that "what this country desperately needs now is unity and healing."

Democrats control both the U.S. House and Senate, meaning there's essentially no chance calls for Biden's impeachment go anywhere.

