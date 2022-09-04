Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced.

Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said.

She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois' finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago.

Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin are among other Illinois officials who have tested positive for COVID-19.

