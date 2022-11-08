Illinois candidates make final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day

SPRINGFIELD — Candidates for statewide office barnstormed the state Monday — the penultimate day of a turbulent midterm campaign — seeking to gin up voter enthusiasm ahead of polls opening on Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and other Democrats on the statewide ticket kept a full calendar, holding get-out-the-vote rallies in union halls in Marion, Caseyville, Springfield, Peoria, Moline and Rockford. Duckworth is facing Republican challenger Kathy Salvi.

State Sen. Darren Bailey and attorney Thomas DeVore, the Republican candidates for governor and attorney general, respectively, held a press availability in the Chicago suburbs opposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school-age children. Bailey closed out his campaign Monday evening with a rally in southwest suburban Merrionette Park. DeVore faces incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul.

Most polls have shown Pritzker and other statewide Democrats leading their Republican opponents, though there's been a tightening in recent weeks as the national climate has broadly shifted towards Republicans amid voter concerns over issues like inflation and crime.

"We can't take any votes for granted to get the job done — we're gonna have to fight for it," Pritzker said at the Democrats' stop in the capital city.

In that same effort, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made separate appearances in Illinois this weekend to campaign for the party's candidates.

Biden held events with U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, who represent suburban Chicago congressional districts that have gotten more competitive in recent weeks.

Harris headlined a rally with Pritzker on Chicago's South Side, hoping to fire up African American voters who form the backbone of the Democratic Party's base.

Biden and Harris' visits to a state they carried by 17 points just two years ago underscore the defensive posture Democrats have taken nationally.

In Illinois, polls have shown Pritzker comfortably ahead for most of the campaign, but there have been signs of tightening in recent weeks. And closer-than-expected gubernatorial races in blue states like New York and Oregon have party officials not taking any chances.

Like his counterparts in other states, Pritzker has been dinged for the rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and tethered to the national party's inability to bring down rising costs in a timely manner.

However, Pritzker defended his record Monday.

"As we speak, Republicans are trying to distract you from solving actual problems by yelling about fake ones," Pritzker said. "And while they peddle their lies and their fake newspapers, we're moving the state forward delivering bigger and better things for the working families of Illinois. To protect our fundamental freedoms, to lift up working families, we have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-voting rights, pro civil rights Democrats up and down the ticket."

Bailey, on the other hand, ended his campaign much in the way it started: challenging Pritzker's authority on a pandemic-related topic. This time, it was vaccine mandates.

"J.B. Pritzker uses our kids to make political points," Bailey said, flanked by parents opposing mandated vaccination. "He locks schoolchildren out of their classrooms and he tries to twist their tender minds with ideology in his quest to be the most left-wing governor in America. Now his minions are looking to impose vaccine mandates on our children."

Illinois already mandates at least 10 vaccinations for school-age children, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Many of the candidates on the trail framed this year's election in existential terms.

"We are now engaged in what at times seems to be the eve of a great civil war testing whether insurrectionists, election deniers and radicals will lead our country or whether democracy will prevail," said state treasurer Mike Frerichs in Springfield. He faces Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer.

Stealing a line from Illinois' most famous former elected official, Frerichs said the results will determine whether "our democracy shall thrive, or shall perish from this earth."

Bailey, pointing to low primary turnout in June and low turnout in previous midterm elections, said that voter complacency was "unacceptable." He encouraged those gathered at his suburban Chicago event to vote.

"Now it's up to every one of us right here in this room to uphold our freedoms — and we do that by exercising our God-given duty to vote," Bailey said.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, 1,188,187 — or about 13.4% of registered voters — have voted as of Monday morning, including 632,447 who voted early and 544,016 returned vote-by-mail ballots. There are still 329,470 vote-by-mail ballots outstanding.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can look up their polling place at bit.ly/pollingplacesillinois.

Citizens who are not presently registered to can do so at their designated polling place or, in some cases, at the headquarters of their local election authority.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day. They can also be submitted at ballot drop boxes until polls close or exchanged at your polling location if you choose to vote in-person.