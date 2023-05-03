SPRINGFIELD — A bill discouraging Illinois libraries from banning books due to political pressure is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk after passing the Illinois Senate Wednesday afternoon.
The measure requires Illinois libraries to either adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights or develop an explicit policy prohibiting the practice of banning books in order to remain eligible for state grants.
It passed the Illinois Senate 39-19 on a partisan roll call, with Democrats in favor and Republicans in opposition. It passed the Illinois House in late March.
It has been a top legislative priority of Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who also serves as the state’s librarian.
“This landmark legislation is a triumph for our democracy, a win for First Amendment rights and, most importantly, a great victory for future generations to come,” Giannoulias said in a press conference after the bill’s passage.
The measure was hailed by Giannoulias as a first-in-the-nation measure pushing back against a broader partisan battle across the country over what books and materials are appropriate for consumption in public libraries.
Several states controlled by Republicans, including those surrounding Illinois, have proposed measures that could take books off library shelves.
Illinois Democrats, including Giannoulias and Pritzker, have spoken against what they see as censorship and an assault on democracy.
“The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands for,” Giannoulias said. “You get to decide what is right for you children but you don’t get to make that decision for everyone else.”
The measure would declare that in order to be eligible for state grants a library must adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights.
“We want to prohibit the banning of books,” said state Sen. Laura Murphy, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “It’s pretty simple … History tells us what happens… in the immortal words of Martin Niemöller, first they came for the books. Let’s not let that happen to Illinois.”
Republicans were unanimous in their opposition to the legislation.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, expressed concerns regarding the potential interpretations of the ALA standards in regards to materials that minors could access.
Tracy, however, expressed support for the aspect of the bill allowing libraries to adopt a written statement against book banning.
Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, expressed concerns that libraries that make spaces available to the public could end up hosting drag shows and that materials in libraries could include topics supported by groups such as Planned Parenthood.
Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, called for lawmakers to oppose the bill due to concerns about what types of content could be found in the library.
However, some lawmakers said that they would be voting yes for the measure to ensure that money from taxpayers in their districts would not fund libraries that are restricting materials.
“I have taxpayers in my district that have told me they don't want their money being used to support libraries that impose book bans,” said Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island. “I am speaking for my own taxpayers from my district who want to say that we don’t want this practice happening in Illinois.”
This sentiment was echoed by state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Downers Grove, the main House sponsor, who said that “taxpayer dollars belong to everyone.”
Murphy stressed that the legislation does not prevent librarians from determining what is appropriate content.
Libraries have established collection policies and the measure does not prohibit librarians from deciding which materials to collect for their library. The collection process is determined by the local library’s budget and each library has their own collection process.
Currently, the Illinois State library is home to over 200 banned books from around the country, available in print and through an e-book collection.
Pritzker has not commented yet on the bill's passage, but he has spoken out repeatedly against book bans and is expected to sign it.
LIBRARY BILL OF RIGHTS
The American Library Association affirms that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the following basic policies should guide their services.
I. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.
II. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.
III. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
IV. Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
V. A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views.
VI. Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.
VII. All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.