Illinois bans ghost guns, but challenges remain

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, the Bloomington Police Department announced its officers had arrested a felon who was in unlawful possession of a weapon — specifically, a gun without serial numbers, commonly called a "ghost gun."

At the time of the arrest early Monday, state law contained no special penalties associated with ghost guns, which are often homemade and difficult or impossible to trace. But later in the week, Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to ban the weapons, further intensifying the debate between gun rights and gun control activists amid an already tense election year.

“A child should not be able to build an AR-15 Like they're building a toy truck,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker before signing House Bill 4383 at The Ark of St. Sabina’s in Chicago on Wednesday. “A convicted domestic abuser should not be able to evade scrutiny by using a 3D printer to make a gun.”

Ghost guns can be made with 3D printers or with DIY assembly kits. A simple internet search reveals a mass of websites selling kits for various types of firearms from handguns to AR-15s and more, often for just a few hundred dollars each.

Firearms made from the kits aren’t engraved with serial numbers as gun manufacturers are required to do. The lack of serial numbers complicates efforts by investigators seeking to trace the weapons when they may be linked to crimes.

The new legislation makes it illegal for any party — aside from federal firearms importers and manufacturers — to knowingly possess, purchase, transport, or receive an unserialized firearm.

The ban will take full effect 180 days from Wednesday, meaning gun owners have about six months to properly serialize any currently unserialized firearms; those with firearms made using 3D printers have just 30 days to serialize their guns.

After the law takes effect, possession of a firearm or gun kit without a serial number will become a Class A misdemeanor for a first offense. A subsequent violation would be a Class 3 felony. Sellers of those guns or frames would be guilty of a Class 4 felony, with subsequent violations becoming a Class 2 felony.

The bill’s passing was cause for celebration among many anti-gun violence activists, while opponents said it created unnecessary regulations and complications for legal gun owners.

'Piece of the puzzle'

The ghost guns ban will help to “reduce gun violence and to make the people of the state safer,” said one of the legislation's chief sponsors, Rep. Kambium "Kam” Buckner, D-Chicago.

Buckner, who last week announced his bid for mayor of Chicago, said the city of Chicago pulled four times the number of ghost guns off the street in 2021 than did the city of New York.

Last year, about 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations and reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to a statement released by the White House last month.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the agency analyzed 62 unserialized ghost guns in 2020, 180 in 2021 and already 164 in 2022. “Criminals are finding it easier and cheaper to buy an unfinished firearm frame than to steal a gun or find one on the streets where the serial number has been defaced,” he said.

Some Central Illinois agencies, however, have reported much lower numbers than Chicago or other parts of the country.

The firearm seized in Bloomington earlier this week was just the third ghost gun police there had seized in about 18 months, said department spokesman Brandt Parsley. Two of those were recovered this year, and none were connected to a confirmed shooting, he said.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said the Decatur Police Department first seized two ghost guns in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to five. Decatur police have already seized four in 2022.

Rosenbery said the number of ghost guns seized is minor compared to the overall number of guns the department recovers in criminal investigations.

Still, some lawmakers argue the ban will help expedite police investigations.

“I think of gun violence prevention as a giant jigsaw puzzle,” said Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia. “One piece of the puzzle is making sure law enforcement has access to the tools they need to track illegal gun purchasers.”

A freshman lawmaker, Hirschauer got her start in politics after co-founding a local chapter of the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action. The recent rise in ghost guns is the fastest-growing gun violence prevention problem facing the state, she said.

“We have a high unsolved homicide rate here in Illinois,” Hirschauer said. “Serialized guns tell a story of where that gun came from, and we all want to help our law enforcement be able to solve crimes safely.”

Illinois’ bill follows recent federal action by President Joe Biden, who last month announced a new ghost guns rule for ATF. The new federal rule requires DIY gun kits to be classified as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act of 1968, therefore also requiring parties selling the gun kits to obtain official firearms dealer licenses. It will also require sellers to require background checks for those purchasing the kits.

The federal rule will go into effect Aug. 24.

Illinois’ ghost guns law is stronger than the federal rule, said Kathleen Sances, president of the Gun Violence Prevention Political Action Committee (G-PAC).

“I just don't have faith in the federal government to do anything to solve this problem,” she said.

G-PAC advocates for gun control legislation in Illinois. The group also helped advance a bill signed into law last year that expanded background checks for gun sales and amended the state’s FOID card system, among other stipulations.

Sances called House Bill 0562 “one of the most comprehensive pieces of gun violence legislation in the nation” and said that bill, along with the ghost guns ban, will help reduce gun violence in Illinois.

'Another scheme'

Opponents of the ghost guns ban argue it doesn’t just target weapons involved in crimes, but also a long line of hobbyists and collectors crafting their own firearms for private use.

“This is a favorite hobby of America. These people are not committing any crimes,” said Richard Pearson, president of the Illinois State Rifle Association.

Pearson said the ghost guns ban is too broad and accused some lawmakers of using ghost guns as a “boogeyman” in order to appear to be taking action on crime.

“What's happening is the people who investigate crimes at some level want to blame the gun and never blame the person,” he said.

The bill creates complications for legal gun owners who have unserialized firearms, said Valinda Rowe, a spokesperson for the organization Illinois Carry.

Rowe said finding a federally licensed firearm dealer who will engrave a new serial number on a homemade firearm is not as easy a task as some might think.

“There are very limited places where a serial number can be engraved, and not all federal firearms licensed dealers are equipped to do this kind of work on a firearm,” she said. “They can't just take a little engraving pen and engrave a number on your gun.”

The steps are an unnecessary burden on legal gun owners, Rowe said.

“This is another scheme to require Illinois firearm owners to have to register their firearm with the state,” she said. “It's just another registration scheme.”

Rowe’s concerns were echoed by state Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, who voted against HB4383 and said she’s struggled to find local dealers who can engrave serial numbers onto unserialized firearms.

“It appears to me like the main crux of this wasn't to take illegal firearms off the streets. It was to keep people from being able to put their own firearms together, (even) when they're ordering the components in a legal way,” Bryant said.

More work ahead

Democrats say making sure unserialized guns get serial numbers is a small price to pay to prevent gun violence.

“I think that we do a lot of things in the name of public safety,” Hirschauer said. “And this is just one small thing that people need to do now.”

“If you buy a car, there's a title attached to that car,” Buckner said. “But if you're adept enough to make your own car, to build your own car from scratch, you have to register that car with the Secretary of State. It's the same concept (with the ghost gun ban).”

At the bill signing on Wednesday, Pritzker criticized Republican lawmakers and gun lobbyists for rallying against the ban.

“Why isn’t this a bipartisan bill? Because now it’s an election year,” Pritzker said. “The NRA gun lobby has told Republicans they can’t vote for a bill like that. So they didn’t.”

Gun rights groups are likely to pursue legal action to challenge the ban, according to both Pearson and Rowe. Sances said she’s confident the law is “constitutionally sound” and that any legal challenges will fail.

As disagreements over gun laws persist, lawmakers and activists agree that there’s still much more to be done to end gun violence.

Investing money and resources in underserved communities is a key component to violence prevention, Buckner said.

Vanessa Nelson-Knox, co-chair of the transformational Justice Task Force with Faith Coalition for the Common Good in Springfield, agrees.

She said lawmakers and activists alike should focus on prioritizing restorative justice, or “repairing the harm” done primarily to low income and Black communities.

This includes helping formerly incarcerated people find jobs and making sure people have access to proper addiction and mental health treatment.

“When people do better it helps the whole community. It doesn't just help them, it helps everyone,” she said. “So it's in our best interest to make sure that everyone has a fair chance to be okay.”

Kade Heather contributed to this story.

