Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois attorney general's office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.
The "Benefits for Illinois Veterans" guide was put together by the attorney general's Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.
DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE
"My office is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active duty service members receive the benefits they have earned," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. "This comprehensive veterans' benefits guide will ensure Illinois veterans and their families know their eligibility and how to apply for federal, state and municipal benefits."
The 2022 edition includes information on new programs and benefits, including:
Health care for women veterans; Veterans facing homelessness; Vietnam War-related exposure, such as to Agent Orange; The effects of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune; Illnesses linked to service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Additional information about services is available at the
Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website.
Photos: Scenes from the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rob Speyer attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Mayor Bill de Blasio, from left, Rob Speyer, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Mayor Bill de Blasio, from left, Rob Speyer, Craig Melvin, and Savannah Guthrie attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
General view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Pentatonix performs during the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Craig Melvin, from left, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Alessia Cara performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Alessia Cara performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Mickey Guyton performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Alessia Cara performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Mayor Bill de Blasio, from left, Rob Speyer, and Craig Melvin attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Christopher Smith
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.