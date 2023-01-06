Illinois assault weapons, abortion measures move closer to becoming law

SPRINGFIELD — For retired elementary school teachers Karen Irvin and Diane White, the last straw was the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018.

“Watching the coverage of yet another school shooting, as a teacher that retired after 32 years in the school district, and having gone through the traumatic active-shooter trainings with young children, we both kind of reached that tipping point,” said Irvin, of Bloomington.

The pair helped form the McLean County chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for stronger gun control measures. They have about 50 to 60 “active members,” Irvin said, with many more also expressing support for the mission.

The group “got an action call to come to the Capitol” on Thursday, leading a handful of them to make the drive to Springfield to join about a hundred other gun control activists from across the state to advocate for legislation that would, among other actions, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“Today is about this action that we know legislators can take,” Irvin told Lee Enterprises under the Capitol rotunda. “And that we know the majority of people in Illinois are saying that they are supportive of this."

"We also want them to know, yeah, we're here today and we might not catch them today," she said. "But our group has been calling and leaving messages and writing emails and sending letters. We are active behind the scenes for this bill because it has been on our radar for a while."

Just hours later, with the clock a few strokes before 1 a.m. and Gov. J.B. Pritzker present in the chamber, the Democratic-controlled Illinois House fulfilled activists’ hopes, passing a landmark gun control bill banning several high-powered guns and high-capacity magazines. The vote was 64-43.

Earlier in the evening, lawmakers also approved an expansive reproductive health bill meant to build on Illinois' already-established status as a haven for abortion rights. The measure passed on a 67-41 party-line vote.

The measures follow through on Democrats' promises of legislative action on the topics after fall of Roe v. Wade in June and the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park that left seven people dead and more than four-dozen injured.

Both now head to the Illinois Senate, where they face an uncertain future.

Senate President Don Harmon, in a statement Friday, said that his members "are giving these proposals an extensive review and careful evaluation," adding that they are "committed to enacting the most effective legislation possible."

He also confirmed that the Senate will return to Springfield on Sunday, presumably to consider the measures. They will need to be considered before noon Wednesday, when the new General Assembly is sworn in.

Pritzker's presence in the House chamber Thursday night and early Friday morning was notable. The governor spent more than two hours on the floor, sitting through the entire assault weapons ban debate next to House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside.

Pritzker, asked by reporters as he left the House chamber, called the early morning vote "terrific."

"I was excited to hear the debate and, honestly, this is big progress for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said, adding that his presence on the floor was a signal that he's "been engaged in this process all along and wanted to see it through to the end."

“I know we’re going to get a bill," he said when asked about concerns over the legislation's fate in the Senate.

The gun control package is a product of months of behind-the-scenes discussions between lawmakers and key stakeholders in working groups. Legislation was introduced in early December and three public hearings were subsequently held.

State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, who was marching in the Highland Park parade when the shooting occurred, has been the House Democrats' lead negotiator on the assault weapons push.

However, it was Welch who dropped an amendment Thursday afternoon that featured key changes to the law as it was initially proposed by Morgan.

The legislation that passed the House, dubbed by supporters as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” bans several kids of semi-automatic weapons.

Those who currently own these weapons would be grandfathered in but required to register weapons covered under the ban with the state police within 300 days of the law’s effective date.

It also strengthens the state's "red flag" law, allowing family members or law enforcement to petition a court to have a person’s firearms taken away for up to one year if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Currently, weapons can only be taken for up to six months.

But in other ways, it is watered down from what what lawmakers introduced last month. Dropped completely from the legislation was a provision that would have prevented most under 21 from obtaining a firearm. Currently, 18-, 19- and 20-year olds can obtain a Firearm Identification card and buy guns with the consent of a parent.

Morgan said this "reasonable" change was meant to accommodate hunters.

Maximum magazine capacity was also increased from 10 to 12 rounds. Another change was the elimination of a felony charge for violating the high-capacity magazine ban, with each violation now a petty offense resulting in a fine of $1,000.

This was meant to address concerns from gun rights advocates that law-abiding gun owners could be made felons overnight due to possession of high-capacity magazines. It also addresses some concerns from Black Caucus members and progressives over penalty enhancements.

However, it was not enough for many lawmakers. All but one Republican, outgoing House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, voted against the measure. So did four Democrats.

“This bill is another encroachment on the Second Amendment rights that are guaranteed to each and every citizen of this state if they are of sound mind,” said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who added that “all it’s going to do is create felons out of law-abiding citizens.”

Several Republicans also criticized the measure for not adequately addressing mental health issues surrounding guns. Morgan quickly retorted that lawmakers have passed increased amounts of funding for mental health in recent budgets, many that received no Republican votes.

Proponents and activists acknowledged that the bill doesn't solve all gun-related problems. But, they say it will have a positive impact.

"We know they don't solve all gun violence problems," said Sarah Breeden, a Mom's Demand activist from Bloomington. "No one bill is going to do that. This one has a chance of saving many lives and that's why we feel strongly that we should be here to make sure that our legislators and legislators across the state understand why it's important."

Abortion rights

The reproductive health measure, sponsored by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, takes a number of actions meant to protect the abortion rights island that's been established in Illinois while also expanding capacity to accommodate the influx of out-of-state patients seeking care here.

Among other things, the item allows advanced practice clinicians such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform in-clinic abortions.

Currently, advanced practice clinicians in Illinois can only prescribe abortion-related medications, which are typically only prescribed within the first 11 weeks of a pregnancy.

But, by allowing them to perform "aspiration" abortions, which involve the use of suction to empty the uterus and typically occur 14 to 16 weeks into pregnancy, advocates believe this would help alleviate staffing shortages they are facing.

The measure would also prevent doctors from automatically losing their licenses to practice in Illinois if it is revoked in another state for performing healthcare services that are legal in Illinois.

It would also make it easier for out-of-state physicians, physicians' assistances and and advanced practice nurses to practice in Illinois. Many abortion clinics in states that have outlawed or severely restricted the procedure are setting up shop in states with more abortion-friendly laws.

Cassidy said the measure "ensures that our providers, our patients, our families and our supporters are not subject to outrageous overreach from hostile states" and "would reinforce Illinois’ position as a national leader on reproductive freedoms."

It heads to the Senate with an uncertain fate.

Though the bill's language and a competing bill introduced yesterday by Harmon have near identical language in some areas, the two sides have disagreed on whether to include language defining gender-affirming care.

Cassidy's bill includes it; the Senate's does not.

Lawmakers have until Wednesday to wrap up work on these topics, or else they will be forced to start over as the new General Assembly is sworn in.

Erin Henkel contributed to this report.

Today’s top pics: Chile Lights Festival and more