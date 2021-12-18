Illinois again extends deadline for driver’s license, state ID renewals

SPRINGFIELD - With the COVID-19 pandemic still churning, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White gave residents another extension to renew their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

The deadline, which previously has been extended during the pandemic, was moved from Jan. 1 to March 31, White’s office said. It applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired anywhere from Jan. 1, 2020, through March 31.

“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities,” White said in a statement.

White’s office said the extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, and his office noted this will be the final extension.

The pandemic prompted White’s office make changes included requiring appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests as well as getting regular driver’s licenses, ID cards and Real IDs — the new federal identification card pushed by Congress for national security reasons after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Previously, Illinoisans had until Oct. 10 to obtain a Real ID-compliant driver’s license but that deadline was extended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until May 3, 2023.

The secretary of state’s office has also expanded its capacity to allow the public to renew licenses and IDs remotely. Since the fall, the office has mailed letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and IDs about the renewal process, which the office estimates will allow about 1 million people to not have to visit a driver’s facility in person.

The secretary of state’s office has also encouraged the public to purchase license plate stickers, and obtain or renew licenses by going online at ilsos.gov, instead of visiting a driver’s facility.

