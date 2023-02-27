MADELINE BUCKLEY
Chicago Tribune
The Illinois Supreme Court should reject a “grab-bag of constitutional theories” put forward by prosecutors across the state who are challenging a measure that would eliminate cash bail, the attorney general’s office argued in a final appeal brief filed Monday.
The justices will
now hear oral arguments in the case on March 14 in Springfield to decide whether the pretrial provisions of the sweeping SAFE-T Act violate the state’s constitution.
The state is appealing a Kankakee County judge’s ruling that found measures that remove money as a factor in pretrial release decisions to be unconstitutional. The December decision caused confusion across the state less than two weeks before cash bail was set to be abolished.
The high court stepped in hours before the measures would take effect, halting implementation until the high court rules on the matter to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois.”
In its final arguments, the Illinois attorney general’s office pushed back on assertions from more than 60 state’s attorneys, most from downstate, who contended that lawmakers should have put the matter to voters as a proposed amendment to the state constitution.
The brief said the high court has “no persuasive reason” to side with the prosecutors, and argued that their position would “effectively bar the General Assembly from ever reforming pretrial procedures in the State.”
In their brief, the
state’s attorneys said the law violates the constitution’s separation of powers clause by taking away power from judges and infringes on the rights of crime victims, among other arguments.
But the state maintains that history and case precedent give the General Assembly the right to play a role in shaping pretrial criminal procedure, and that the interests of crime victims are taken into account.
“The clause by its plain language guarantees rights only to crime victims; it cannot reasonably be read to require a system of monetary bail,” the brief said, “and it is easily squared with the pretrial release provisions, which at multiple stages require courts to consider crime victims in making release decisions.”
If affirmed, the provisions would drastically change the way pretrial justice is handled across the state.
In addition to eliminating money as a factor in release decisions, the measure also outlines a new pretrial system in which defendants will appear for two hearings: an initial hearing, also known as a conditions hearing, and a detention hearing for those who prosecutors seek to detain, designed to provide a more comprehensive look at whether someone should be released or jailed pretrial.
During his State of the State address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed what he described as "an ideological battle by the right wing, hiding behind a claim that they would protect our children — but whose real intention is to marginalize people and ideas they don't like."
Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Via Twitter: "Look how far we’ve come this #SOTU. We’ve created good-paying jobs, rebuilt our infrastructure, tackled climate change, and protected our nation’s democracy. There’s still progress to be made for working families everywhere. As @POTUS said, let’s finish the job."
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
“After two years in office, President Biden reminded us tonight of the significant accomplishments Democrats delivered on for working families across the country. Because of our work—and despite Republican obstruction—we’re lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors on Medicare, bringing down inflation, investing in infrastructure improvements—including my landmark law that’s upgrading our drinking and wastewater systems—creating millions of good-paying jobs, boosting manufacturing, supporting our Veterans and tackling the climate crisis. On top of all that, President Biden signed into law the most sweeping gun safety reforms in 30 years and kept the NATO alliance together in support of Ukraine against Russia’s war of choice.
“While we’ve made a lot of progress, the President and I know that we can’t let up now. Women’s health is on the line as Republicans work to enact a nation-wide abortion ban and strip away women’s access to reproductive care—but Democrats are working to enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. We also know we need to address police and criminal justice reform, make quality child care more affordable, enact paid leave, keep pushing prices down and much, much more. I share President Biden’s hope that Republicans will put aside partisan fighting, come to the negotiating table and make working families—not wealthy donors—the top priority so we can improve the lives of everyday Americans.”
MICHAEL BLACKSHIRE, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
“Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021, we were in the throes of a global pandemic and reckoning with a deadly insurrection in the Capitol that had taken place just one month earlier. Two years later, we have seen record-breaking job creation, new roads and bridges being built, the uninsured rate at historic lows, and we are finally confronting the climate crisis—all while lowering the deficit by $1.7 trillion.
“In the next two years, I look forward to continuing to work with the President to deliver on his ‘Unity Agenda,’ as well as supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty against Putin’s unjust and unprovoked invasion. These are bipartisan issues we can all agree on.
“The President also called on Congress to reduce child poverty through the expanded Child Tax Credit; extend the $35 per month insulin cap to all Americans; and combat gun violence and take action on police reform in order to make our communities safer. I urge my Republican colleagues to join us in these efforts.
“Now, as President Biden said, ‘we need to finish the job.’ Let’s continue to deliver for the American people as we did in the last two years.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro
"Tonight, President Biden did what he does best; take credit where no credit is due and deny responsibility for his failures. On his watch, we’ve seen the highest gas prices in history and the highest inflation in 40 years. Southern Illinois families are debating whether to fill their gas tanks or their refrigerators. Our communities are reeling from violence in our streets and fentanyl pouring across our southern border unchecked. And from his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Chinese spy balloon just last week, he has signaled to our enemies that we are no longer to be feared. No matter how hard he tries, he cannot put lipstick on this pig."
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield
“Tonight’s speech from President Biden laid out a number of priorities that lower costs, support good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and help folks in Central and Southern Illinois keep more of what they earn. While I would have liked to hear the President address the need to pass a bipartisan Farm Bill, I was encouraged to hear about our shared efforts to support American manufacturing and union jobs, protect Social Security and Medicare, restore the full Child Tax Credit, ensure access to mental health care for every veteran and cap insulin prices at $35 a month for every American. Let’s work together and get the job done.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap
"Illinoisans are feeling the pain of two years under President Biden and one-party Democrat rule in Washington, with forty-year high inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, a fentanyl crisis from an overrun southern border, and rising violent crime. That's why the American people elected a Republican House Majority to address these kitchen table issues, rein in out-of-control spending, and place a check on the Biden Administration.
"I agree that we can and should work in a bipartisan way on issues including combating growing threats from China and the increasing harm fentanyl and opioids are doing to our communities. However, tonight we heard much of the same failed policies and rhetoric that we've witnessed over the past two years. Instead of shifting blame, President Biden should work to find commonsense solutions with Republicans in Congress to reduce costs, curb inflation, secure our border, and reduce crime."
Seth Perlman
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Miller announced before the State of the Union that she would not attend the event. In a statement released Monday, she said: "Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union Address, which celebrated a secure border, support for our military, and American energy independence. Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings. I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies."
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline
“I was encouraged to hear the President talk about the progress we’ve made to create jobs, lower unemployment, and bolster our physical and technological infrastructure. And yet, there is more work to be done to solve the problems Illinoisans face every day. So many of our neighbors still feel the impact of higher costs for gas, groceries, medications, and more. I look forward to partnering with anyone, Democrat or Republican, to produce solutions that will make life easier for working families in Central and Northwest Illinois.”
GARY L. KRAMBECK, LEE ENTERPRISES
