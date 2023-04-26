SPRINGFIELD — Anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday to protest a measure they argued would harm limited services pregnancy centers, often called crisis pregnancy centers.

Senate Bill 1909, sponsored by Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, and Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn, would prevent such clinics from using fraud or deceptive tactics to prevent a person from seeking abortion care. Further, it would allow such pregnancy centers to be sued for damages.

Opponents of the measure characterized it as "anti-choice," saying they worried it would negatively affect facilities that counsel women about options other than abortion.

“The crisis pregnancy center allow individuals who are in crisis to go get help,” Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, told Lee Enterprises. “That’s the only situation I’ve seen in my nine years in Springfield, where one person gets to make the rules, decide what the fines are and then collect the fines."

The measure would give the Illinois Attorney General the power to set rules and restrictions on the organizations that use deceptive tactics, building upon the office’s existing power to investigate consumer fraud.

“There are approximately 68 sections to (protect) consumers, in various areas of our consumer markets,” Costa Howard said during a committee hearing on the measure. “It does not shut down crisis pregnancy centers … and it does not infringe on the First Amendment.”

As defined in the legislation, a limited services pregnancy center would not include health care professionals licensed by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation or hospitals licensed under either the Hospital Licensing Act or University of Illinois Hospital Act.

The measure passed out of the Senate Health Care Availability and Accessibility Committee on a 5-3 vote and is expected to be heard on the House floor soon.