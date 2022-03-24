Ill. Congressman Rodney Davis backing abortion notification legislation

JACKSONVILLE — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, has signed on as a co-sponsor of legislation that would require providers to follow notification laws in a minor's resident state when the minor travels to another state for an abortion.

Illinois recently repealed its notification law, which required the parents of a minor be informed their child was seeking an abortion. Notification will not be required after June 1.

About 1,180 of the 46,243 abortions performed in Illinois in 2020 were for girls 17 and under — 1,092 age 15 to 17 and 88 under 15 years old, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That number was down from 1,343 for the same age group the year prior.

Restrictions in neighboring states, particularly Missouri, have raised the expectation that more women will travel to Illinois for abortions. State health department statistics show increases in the total number of women from other states having abortions in Illinois: the most significant increases were 6,578 from Missouri in 2020 compared to 4,494 in 2019; 531 from Wisconsin, up from 495 the year before; and Kentucky, which rose to 142 in 2020 compared to 99 the prior year.

While the federal legislation — H.R. 2223, the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act — would apply only to minors, Davis said the repeal of notification was "far outside the mainstream" of most states.

"The extreme abortion expansion laws pushed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats are a disgrace," Davis said. "I am proudly pro-life and strongly support the rights of parents to be involved in their children's lives. This legislation I'm supporting would make sure that when a minor crosses state lines into Illinois to receive an abortion, their home state's parental involvement in abortion laws are upheld."

He said it would be a "small step we can take to protect life and ensure parents can be there for their children during an incredibly difficult moment in their life."

Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 making abortion a "fundamental right" in Illinois, repealing restrictions on late-term abortion, and expanding taxpayer funding of abortion.

