How to solve Illinois' teacher shortage? Lawmakers push variety of ideas

SPRINGFIELD — With thousands of teacher positions reportedly going unfilled in Illinois, lawmakers are targeting the issue with a variety of proposals.

Multiple bills aimed at addressing the state’s teacher shortage have passed the House and Senate in the past week, with some sparking partisan debate. The measures come amid a persistent problem with unfilled teacher positions, both in Illinois and nationwide.

A 2021 survey led by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools found that 88% of the responding 663 districts believed they had a teacher shortage problem, and 96% said they had a substitute teacher shortage problem. Districts reported that there were 2,040 open positions.

Solving the problem starts with framing it accurately, said state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, D-Chicago, who prefers the term “teacher vacancy.”

The term “teacher shortage” can simplify the root issues, Pacione-Zayas said. There are still many qualified educators in the state, but a lot of them have been pushed away by what she described as a lack of respect for their profession.

“Just because you can't buy a Ferrari for 99 cents doesn't mean there's a Ferrari shortage,” she said, referencing an article that helped shape her understanding of educator vacancies.

Pacione-Zayas introduced Senate Bill 3988, which would lower the age requirement for otherwise qualified applicants for paraprofessional school positions from 19 to 18.

While the one-year difference might not seem like a major change to some, Pacione-Zayas said lowering the age requirement could help address two problems — getting more employees in schools and getting more young people on the path to teaching careers sooner rather than later.

Pacione-Zayas said the education system’s problems are chronic and need a mix of short- and long-term solutions.

“The problems didn't happen overnight, so the solutions and the wins are not going to happen overnight, either,” she said.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, has also backed bills aimed at increasing support in classrooms.

Turner introduced Senate Bill 3907, which would extend the number of consecutive days short-term substitute teachers could cover for one teacher from five to 15.

“There is a great deal of uncertainty and fear in our schools,” Turner said. “I believe that this bill will help to calm those fears and show teachers, parents and students across the state that we are trying to send help their way.”

Education has been top of mind for both chambers this session. Other bills passed in the Senate and heading to the House include Senate Bills 3915 and 3893, which would waive short-term substitute teaching license fees and increase the amount of days substitute teachers can teach, respectively.

Pacione-Zayas’ appears likely to pass in the House. It passed in the Senate with no opposition and was drafted with support from the State Board of Education.

Turner’s bill also made it through the Senate with bipartisan support and has backing from the Illinois Association of School Boards. Turner is confident it will pass the House before the legislative session ends in April.

But not all education bills are ripe for smooth passage. With Democrats in control of both legislative chambers, their measures are more likely to make it to a vote. A number of Republican-sponsored bills remain stuck in committee and are unlikely to make it out now that the Senate’s third reading deadline has passed.

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, filed Senate Bill 4180, which would require five new elected — not governor-appointed — members of the Illinois State Board of Education.

The bill was read once last week then referred to the Senate Assignments Committee, where it has remained since.

Republicans have good ideas on education, Bryant said, but are often sidelined in favor of Democratic bills.

“We’ve got the conversation going,” Bryant said. “It’s difficult to get conversations going when your bills are not being called.”

House members on Wednesday debated over a bill filed by State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, that would issue tuition reimbursements for eligible Illinois public school teachers.

Despite Republican concern that the bill would benefit some wealthy individuals, the bill passed 70-42.

“I don't understand why people are opposed to these things,” said Scherer, a former teacher.

Pacione-Zayas said lawmakers must put partisanship aside and focus on input from teachers themselves.

“The folks closest to the problem always have the best solutions,” she said.

