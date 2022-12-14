How liberal is Illinois' legislature? A conservative group weighs in

Illinois Democrats have controlled the state House for all but two years since 1983. They have been in charge of the state Senate since 2003. They have held the Governor’s Mansion for all but four of the past 20 years.

How has this hold over state government translated into liberal policy wins? A lot, but perhaps not as much as the conventional wisdom would suggest, according to a study released recently from a conservative think tank.

The Center for Legislative Accountability, the research arm of the American Conservative Union, earlier this month analyzed more than 265,000 individual votes cast by 7,400 state lawmakers on more than 3,500 different bills.

It found that Illinois ranked as the 36th-most conservative state legislature, or the 15th-most liberal if approaching from the other direction. In 2021, state lawmakers voted the conservative position 37% of the time, according to the study.

The Alabama legislature voted the conservative position the most at 74% while Massachusetts voted the least at 15%. The states most similar to Illinois — coming within 2% — were Colorado, Delaware, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington.

Without delving too deeply into specific policy areas, this checks.

Illinois is a blue state. It has supported the Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1992 and routinely sends Democratic-majority legislative delegations to Springfield and Washington. This was reinforced just last month when the party’s candidates once again swept all statewide offices and expanded their legislative majorities.

However, blue does not always equate to liberal. A more accurate description of Illinois would probably be center-left. That’s just how the cake is baked. In general, there’s liberal Chicago, moderate suburbs and conservative downstate.

As a result of the state’s regionalism, there are a decent number of moderates and even a few remaining conservatives (on some issues, at least) in the Democrats’ governing majority.

This keeps things interesting. Illinois may now be a one-party state, but that party is not a monolith. It’s a very diverse bunch who represent a wide range of people and interests.

A perfect example of these dynamics will play out over the next few weeks as lawmakers consider a ban on the future sale of assault weapons. Gun rights have historically been more a regional issue than a straight partisan one.

It appears Democrats will have the votes to pass one during a lame duck session early next year, when retiring lawmakers can cast the politically-tough vote without fear of future electoral repercussion.

Also, the threshold to pass goes back down from supermajorities to simple majorities. Such a ban likely would not have passed if it needed the former. The latter is much more attainable.

Still, what concessions Democratic leaders are willing to make to some more moderate members will be worth watching.

Official congressional totals

The Illinois State Board of Elections released the certified 2022 election results earlier this month.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 12.54-point win over state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, has been well-documented, so let’s put that aside and focus on some of the key downstate congressional races.

In the 13th Congressional District, Democratic Rep.-elect Nikki Budzinski, defeated Republican Regan Deering 56.61% to 43.38%.

The 13.23-point victory was far larger than expected, with many pegging the race in the final days as within the low- to mid-single digits.

But at the end of the day, Budzinski even beat President Joe Biden's 2020 margins in the district, running up her margins in the Democratic strongholds of Champaign and St. Clair counties. She even won Republican-trending Madison County.

Budzinski ran a solid race while Deering, a multimillionaire, did not invest as much of her personal wealth as she could have. And outside Republican groups stayed on the sidelines.

By contrast, outside Republican groups spent significant sums of cash in the 17th Congressional District race. But they got the same, albeit closer, result.

Democratic Rep.-elect Eric Sorensen defeated Republican Esther Joy King 51.98% to 48.01%, a 3.97-point win, which equates to less than 10,000 votes.

It appears the outside interest in the race made it closer as Sorensen underperformed Biden's eight-percentage point victory in 2020, but it wasn't enough to put King over the top.

Sorensen carried the district's Democratic strongholds of McLean, Peoria, Rock Island and Winnebago counties by a combined 20,931-vote margin, which provided to be a large enough firewall against the district's more conservative bastions.

In the 12th Congressional District, Rep. Mike Bost defeated Homer "Chip" Markel 75% to 25%. His 50-point margin was the largest of the state's congressional races.

In the 15th Congressional District, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, defeated Democrat Paul Lange 71.14% to 28.86%.

In the 16th Congressional District, Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, defeated Democrat Elizabeth "Lisa" Haderlein 66.33% to 33.67%.

Condolences

During the last week of veto session, I ran into state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, on the first floor of the Capitol.

He was the lead negotiator for state's attorneys on changes to the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, so I asked for a word.

He said, "Sure, ride the elevator with me."

We spoke for a couple of minutes as we waited for the elevator to take us up to the third floor. As usual, his answers were straightforward and he confirmed information on-the-record that I had only managed to get off-the-record from another source.

He was friendly and helpful, as he always was.

It turned out to be the last conversation I'd have with him. Last week, Bennett died as a result of complications of a large brain tumor. He was only 45.

Appointed to the Senate in 2014 to replace now-Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Bennett was known to be a serious, skilled legislator who had a wicked sense of humor. He was admired by many, including Republicans, many of whom sent statements of condolence upon his death.

His untimely death leaves another Central Illinois state Senate seat open. Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, is resigning next month in the neighboring 53rd Senate District.

State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, who is Scott's uncle, has said he plans to apply for appointment to Barickman's seat.

Truth be hold, I was looking forward to writing that story — the uncle-nephew combo who come from opposite political parties serving together in the Senate. Very sad I won't get to now.

My condolences to Bennett's wife, two children and the rest of his family and friends during this difficult time.

