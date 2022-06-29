How is election night going for a campaign? To find out, just read the room

It’s tradition for political campaigns to gather their supporters together once the polls close to watch election returns and — hopefully — cap the night with a victory speech from their candidate.

But, of course, for every victory speech there is a concession. And oftentimes, the story of an election can be encapsulated in the vibe of an election night party — or the lack thereof.

In a nutshell, if you want to know how a night is going for a campaign, just read the room.

Here are some thoughts from myself and other reporters out covering election night on Tuesday, both observations on the vibes as well as some inside baseball on what it’s like to cover these unique events.

I was camped out in Taylorville covering the 15th Congressional District Republican primary between incumbent Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

The contest between Davis and Miller, two incumbents thrown together due to redistricting, was undoubtedly the top local race in several of our markets. And it had national implications given the role former President Donald Trump played by endorsing Miller.

After making the 30 minute drive from Springfield to Taylorville, I stopped to grab a quick bite at Bill’s Toasty Shop, the legendary greasy spoon just off the downtown square. Figured — wrongly, it turns out — that it might be a long night.

Then I headed to the town’s unassuming Knights of Columbus Hall, which Davis rented out for press to work at. He did a media appearance with us around 4 p.m. and was expected to return once the results were known.

Supporters were not invited to gather, meaning the space was eerily quiet as about a half-dozen reporters watched returns trickle in later in the evening. But the free WiFi, never a perk to be taken for granted at an election night event, was appreciated by all.

Once Davis, who was watching the results with his family at home, conceded, he issued a statement and declined to attend a second scheduled media availability. Television reporters did their 10 p.m. live shots while print reporters filed their stories as staff started to clean the space up.

Though Davis’ staff insisted the pared-down setup was the same that they had utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and had nothing to do with the expected results, it’s never a sign of confidence when supporters are not invited to gather or if it’s a relatively small gathering.

The same could be said about Republican candidate for governor and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s election night setup, which was at his campaign office in the Chicago suburbs. Irvin came in a disappointing third place despite his campaign having spent more than $50 million during the primary.

“The vibe of the party was pretty chill — like they knew the result,” Ben Szalinski, reporter for Illinois political newsletter The Daily Line, told me. “It was mostly friends, family and campaign staff along with a few supporters, like House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Once Irvin gave up, the party ended pretty quickly. I left around 9 and there were probably about 20 people left.”

Szalinski said about 20 journalists were present, more than he expected. Food and drinks for supporters were limited, he said, with perhaps some beer in a cooler but no cash bar.

“I don’t think they planned big since the results were obvious for weeks,” Szalinski said.

Down in Effingham, the mood was far more festive as state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, basked in the glow of his blowout victory in the Republican primary for governor. It came days after he received Trump's endorsement.

“(Former Trump campaign adviser) Steve Cortes had the crowd riled up throughout the night and Bailey had supporters leaving as if they won the World Series,” reports Mike Miletich, Illinois Capitol bureau chief for Gray Television, which has stations in Peoria, Rockford and Quincy.

Held at the convention center in town, Bailey’s team had pulled pork sandwiches, Funyuns and a cash bar for supporters to take advantage of.

And, perhaps the most unique feature, there were candles with Bailey's campaign logo on them, which Chicago Sun-Times political reporter Tina Sfondeles says were buttered maple scented.

Miller, Trump's other endorsed candidate in Illinois, held her election night watch party in Quincy, just miles from the campaign rally she held with the former president on Saturday.

"The Miller watch party was pretty low-key but it was set up well," said Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for WBEZ, Chicago's NPR affiliate. "There weren’t any of fancy decorations, no balloons or streamers or anything when she won the race, but it had everything a supporter might want."

"There was a reasonably priced cash bar ($6 premium cocktails and $4 wells), pizzas coming in multiple times a night, a few projectors set up with people whose jobs seemed solely to be refreshing results from a few different sources," Degman continued. "There were a lot of volunteers involved in setting up that watch party and they all seemed genuinely happy to be there."

Degman adds that Miller's staff treated reporters well, checking in throughout the night to ensure they had everything they needed. WiFi was fast and there were plenty of power outlets for reporters with laptops and phones in need of a charge.

In Decatur, supporters of community activist Regan Deering gathered to watch returns in the four-person race for the Republican nomination in the 13th Congressional District.

Unlike what happens at many election night parties, where the candidate typically waits to appear until the results are known, "Regan was actually out by the bar chatting with family, friends, and supporters for most of the night," my Herald & Review colleague Taylor Vidmar tells me.

Vidmar adds that spirits were high for most of the night. And though there was alcohol, this was a family-friendly event.

"Interesting to overhear casual conversations around me as other elections were getting called," Vidmar said. "General consensus seemed to be excitement at Bailey win plus lots of energy at taking down Pritzker, but also a fair amount of surprise (for some, genuine shock) at Miller's margin of victory over Davis."

Since results came in late, Deering's party moved from The Decatur Club to the Lincoln Lounge bar down the street, which is when Deering received a call from opponent Jesse Reising, who conceded.

"Everyone seemed very happy to order a drink and get the party started, but, alas, I had to go back to the office for WiFi to file the story," Vidmar said.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

