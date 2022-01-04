How do you know if a COVID-19 testing site is legitimate? Here's what to look for.

As demand for COVID-19 testing hits new highs in the New Year, a potentially fraudulent testing site popped up in southwestern Illinois.

"There unfortunately are those that are taking advantage of these crazy times to try to scam people," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "So, if you have any doubt about the testing location that you're looking at, go ahead and ask some questions."

Here's how COVID testing works in Illinois, and how to avoid fake testing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health does not have the authority to license or regulate COVID-19 testing sites operated by health care providers, local health departments or private businesses, said agency spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.

But the agency does regulate labs used for COVID-19 testing and requires all collection locations to partner with one. IDPH can investigate the labs for problems, but not the businesses they are associated with, Arnold said.

If a testing site does not share information on their partner laboratory, the health department does not recommend patients use their services.

Ezike recommended patients ask about the site's lab partner and also about who will send results and when.

People seeking COVID-19 testing can find a list of legitimate sites at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. Your local pharmacy, health care provider and health department will also have information about legitimate testing sites. If a site is not listed with the state or is not known to other local providers, it may not be legitimate.

A list of legitimate testing sites in St. Clair County can be found at https://bit.ly/3qQInFw.

In Fairview Heights, Illinois' public testing site is located in the parking lot near the empty Sears store at St. Clair Square mall (134 St. Clair Square). Patients will be asked to register through the MyChart mobile application.

Wait times at the Fairview Heights testing site were hours-long as of Monday morning.

Rapid testing is available from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in East St. Louis at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (601 James R. Thompson Blvd.).

Complaints about a site's protocols, missing results or serious service-related complaints can be directed to the state's health care complaint line at 1-800-252-4343.

Patients who believe there may be fraud in COVID testing or other criminal activity should contact their local police department and the Illinois Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division, according to an Illinois Department of Health spokeswoman. The division hotline can be reached at 1-800-243-0607.

Be ready to provide information on the testing site business and a partner laboratory if available for both complaint processes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0